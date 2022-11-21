NATIONAL CITY – The global Giving Tuesday fundraising campaign will commence at 12 a.m. on Nov. 29, and run for a 24-hour period (see separate story for more details).
But for those at the nonprofit Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center (TRC) in National City, they will be collecting contributions for their Giving Tuesday efforts through Saturday, Dec. 31.
Whether winding down from a busy summer or enjoying a harvest of the season, TRC representatives state that this time of year brings fond memories of sharing with family and friends. However, too many in Northeast Michigan are struggling to provide meals for their families and make ends meet, and many of our veterans are among these groups.
Through Pegasus Springs, though, donors can help provide hope by supporting a U.S. military veteran in need who is struggling financially or facing a loss this year.
Pegasus Springs TRC Founders, Dennis and Barb Clare, will match 10% of the financial gifts donated to their organization’s Giving Tuesday campaign, to help local veterans needing financial assistance.
They note that this Giving Tuesday, your gift goes farther to assist a veteran who sacrificed for our families and freedom.
According to the Clares, our area of Michigan includes more U.S. military veterans per capita than any other area in the state.
The couple will reach out to county Veterans Affairs offices to find veterans in need, and discretely offer assistance to them once the campaign is complete at the end of the year.
While protecting the privacy of the recipients, the total amount pledged will be published in the TRC’s January e-newsletter.
Veterans are never charged for the services provided at Pegasus Springs and, to learn more about the 501c(3) organization, visit www.pegasusspringsmi.com. Giving Tuesday contributions can also be made via a link on this site, or directly, by going to https://givebutter.com/MGYyrS.