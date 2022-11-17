LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel last week reissued her video that highlights the seriousness of making threats against schools following a recent increase in reported incidents.
“A recent increase in threats of violence have been reported at Michigan schools,” said Nessel. “Threats of violence rob students of valuable days of instruction as school administrators are forced to close buildings to keep kids safe. Whether these are real threats made by those intent on doing harm or pranks made by kids trying to get a day off, they are real crimes with real consequences.”
In the video, Nessel explains the potential charges one could face if they make a threat of violence, which include:
• communicating a threat of terrorism, 20-year felony;
• calling in a bomb threat, a four-year felony;
• malicious use of a telecommunications device, a six-month misdemeanor; and
• threatening violence against school employee or student, a one-year misdemeanor.
The video can be viewed on the Department of Attorney General’s YouTube page.
If you receive a threat or know of a threat of violence against your community, please contact your local law enforcement.
You can also leave a tip with the state’s OK2SAY hotline by calling 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729) or texting 652729 (OK2SAY). The hotline operates 24/7 and protects the confidentiality of the reporter’s identity.
OK2SAY, which is housed within the Michigan State Police, provides for confidential reports of potential self-harm, harm to others, or criminal acts including, but not limited to, sexual abuse, assault, or rape, directed at students, school employees, or schools in this state.