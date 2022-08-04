TAWAS CITY – Registration is open for a six-week self-management online workshop, Chronic Pain PATH, designed to help people to take an active role in managing chronic pain.
Adults of all ages interested in managing chronic pain are welcome to attend, including those living with chronic pain, family members and caregivers.
Participants learn strategies and skills to manage chronic pain such as:
• Dealing with difficult emotions, poor sleep, fatigue, and stress
• Planning and pacing activities
• Developing exercise and healthy eating plans
• Managing medications and preventing medication misuse
• Communicating with family, friends and healthcare providers
• Decision making and evaluating treatment options
• Goal setting
The online workshops are free and are two hours in length for a six-week period and run from Friday, Aug. 26 to Friday, Sept. 30, from 1 to 3 p.m.
To register go to https://www.nemcsa.org/services/senior-services/register-for-education-workshop.html This is offered as a partnership between NEMSCA and MSU Extension.
For more information, email Aging@nemcsa.org or call 989-358-4616.