OSCODA – After not having met for two months, Oscoda Township held a special meeting of the Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) on Thursday, July 6 at 11:15 a.m.
The last time the EIC met was April 6 when it decided to make the Piety Hill project a priority for redevelopment in anticipation of Chad and Peter MacDonald applying for a $5 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).
Member Mary Ed Teuton asked about the Corridor Improvement Authority. Superintendent Tammy Kline responded that Mission North is no longer willing to work with the township so another consulting firm would need to be found.
Jeff Linderman attended his first meeting as the new appointee from the Planning Commission. He took the spot formerly held by Bill Palmer before he was appointed township supervisor. The EIC also promoted Nancy Howse from alternate to regular member. The motion by Chair Dave Iler, with a second by Teuton, passed unanimously. The change in Howse' position leaves the alternate position open.
Clerk Josh Sutton provided an update on the activities of the township board at its most recent meeting. He provided an update on the Policy Committee meeting and the job description that was written for the Economic Development Director and will go before the board at its July 10 meeting.
Linderman provided an update on the Planning Commission's activities (see separate story).
The EIC elected new officers for the upcoming year. Iler was re-elected as chair, Howse was elected as co-chair, and Teuton was elected secretary. All were elected unanimously.
The EIC discussed changing the time of the meeting. Iler wanted to move the meeting to 11 a.m. Teuton suggested having the meeting in the afternoon after work so that people who work could attend.
Teuton made a motion to meet on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. Kline said she would never be able to make a 6 p.m. meeting on Thursday.
"I know you want public participation but sometimes it doesn't just work out," Kline said. She added that there is a public participation session monthly, the next session is on July 26 at 9 a.m. at Warrior Pavilion. Kline said some of the public participation meetings would be held in the evening.
Motion by Iler to move meetings to 11 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month, support from Teuton, passed unanimously.
Linderman said he was looking forward to working with the board.
As previously reported, the EIC website has not been operational for several months. The website was not addressed during the meeting.