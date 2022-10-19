EAST TAWAS – Volunteer potters will hold the annual Tawas Empty Bowls event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Tawas Bay Art Gallery, 302 Newman St. in East Tawas.
Handmade bowls will be for sale with prices ranging from $5 to $25. Choose from more than 200 bowls and cups. There will also be a silent auction with handcrafted objets d‘art such as platters, lamps and paintings to name a few.
Auction items will be available for preview at the gallery after Oct. 21. Come bid on a piece for yourself or for a gift.
Silent auction items are unique and will be priced individually. Each item will carry a minimum starting bid. Some items are decorated by local officials and business owners and there will be a contest for bragging rights for their organization in 2023 for the highest selling item.
Empty Bowl purchases are traditionally accompanied by a free bowl of soup. Tawas Bay artists intend to continue the tradition. Local restaurants will support the Empty Bowls event by donating a free bowl of soup.
Coupons will be distributed to Empty Bowls supporters who purchase a bowl or an auction item. Coupons will be redeemable at The Boathouse, Barnacle Bills, Taits Bill of Fare in Oscoda, Big Boy Tawas and G’s Pizza in Tawas.
Empty Bowls began in 1990 as an art class project in a Michigan high school. Student potters made bowls to sell, raising funds for a local food drive. Since its humble beginnings, Empty Bowls has grown into an international event and has raised millions to fight hunger across the globe with all proceeds staying local.
The money from purchases will go directly to the Bountiful Harvest program and will aid in the annual Thanksgiving Dinner food drive. As always, all Empty Bowls proceeds stay local. Empty Bowls broke a record last year donating $3,280 and provided approximately 82 families with groceries to prepare a complete Thanksgiving Dinner.