TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area softball team wrapped up another busy week with its home tournament on Saturday. The Lady Braves dropped their first game of the day 14-4 to St. Louis, but were able to end the day with a 13-9 win over Laker.
On Thursday, May 11 the Braves played at Swan Valley. They lost these contests with scores of 12-1 and 6-0.
Tawas also played in Hillman on Wednesday, May 10. They lost both on walk-off hits, 4-3 and 12-11.
“Another tough week of softball playing quality opponents,” head coach Marcus Doan said. “We have our moments of greatness but can’t seem to put it all together for a complete game.
“We have a long break this week, no games until the Ogemaw tournament (Saturday). There is a lot that we can work on, so this break comes at a good time. I am very pleased that the girls were able to refocus and beat a good Laker team on Saturday. We still have our goals set and need to really start putting it all together now that we are in the home stretch of the season.”
Tawas heads to the tournament at Ogemaw Heights on Saturday and returns home to play Ogemaw on Tuesday.