AuGRES – Since making the shift to 8-player football in 2018, AuGres has seen three playoff seasons. The Wolverines went 9-2 last year, winning the North Star League Little Dipper and a first round playoff game over Kinde North Huron.
With much of that team returning this fall, expectations surrounding the Wolverines are once again pretty high.
“Everything is going fine, just a traditional two weeks of practice,” head coach Brian Sanchez said. “We look good, we are getting pretty crisp. There are always things you can work on, that is a day-by-day thing.”
The Wolverines graduated five players from last year’s team, including physical running back Keagan Bender. They do return eight from that squad though.
“It always helps (having returnees), they pretty much know our entire offense,” Sanchez aid. “The kids moving up from JV pretty much know the offense, we run a basic form of our offense in junior high and it is a little more complicated on JV and then it is fully functioning on varsity.”
On this year’s team will be seniors Cole Pendred (wide receiver, safety), Dakota Nelson (offensive line, linebacker), Andrew Sabin (offensive line, defensive line), Chase Badour (wide receiver, defensive back), Nathan Bennett (offensive line, defensive line), Teagan Hauk (offensive line, linebacker), Kaidence Freiburger (offensive line, defensive line), juniors Tyler Zaherniak (wide receiver, linebacker), Monty Wenkel (wide receiver, defensive back), Carter Zeien (quarterback, safety), Donavan Thomas (wide receiver, defensive back), Kasey Crane, Landin Bender (offensive line, defensive line) and sophomores Cole Dewald (running back, defensive back), Randon Marcum (offensive line, defensive line). Zeien, Pendred, Zaherniak, Wenkel, Sabin, Nelson, Crane and Badour are the returning varsity players.
“Everyone is back with our offense except for our running back and everyone got playing time,” said Sanchez. “With the exception of that we are essentially the same team. Defensively, at the scrimmage we looked good. We attacked the ball and had good pass coverage. Offensively, we had some good blocking up front.”
AuGres opens the season at home on Friday against Atlanta, a team they defeated 44-18 last year. This is also a NSL Little Dipper contest; the league that the Wolverines have won each of the last two seasons.
“This season is a little bit different in that we are more experienced but so is everyone else,” Sanchez said. “We could very well have a very dominant league this year. Our league could be pretty tough this year.”