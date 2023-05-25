EAST LANSING – 4-H Program Instructor Kathy Henderson is holding a virtual community service "sew along" on Friday, June 16 at 2 pm.
Henderson will demonstrate how to make pillowcase dresses that will be sent to little girls in Tanzania. This is part of the 4-H Head, Heart, and Hands for the Health of Tanzania 100 Dresses Challenge. All sewing levels are welcome, Henderson said this is a good project for beginners, and participants get to support a worthy cause.
Participants will need the following items to participate in the sew along: sewing machine, iron and ironing surface, two standard size cotton pillowcases washed and ironed, 2-3 yards of grosgrain ribbon or one package of extra wide double fold bias tape, sheet of paper, pencil, pins, scissors, and one child size tank top (optional).
The registration deadline is Wednesday, June 14, at 5 p.m. Register at https://www.canr.msu.edu/events/100-dresses-challenge-1.
Contact Henderson at hende578@msu.edu or 313-221-0142 with any questions.
Iosco County 4-H has a couple of sewing machines. Please call the Iosco County MSU Extension Office at 989-362-3449 to make arrangements, if you need to use a sewing machine.