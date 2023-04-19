TAWAS CITY – Voters within the Tawas Area Schools will vote May 2 for a renewal of the district's operating millage.
The district is asking voters to consider a 10-year extension of property taxes assessed to all property, except principal residence – homestead property – and other property exempted by law. If the renewal is passed, the district, beginning in 2024, would collect approximately $5,006,140 for the 2024-25 school year.
Tawas Area Schools Superintendent John Klinger said the funds received from the non-homestead millage supports approximately 32 percent of the district's annual operating budget to pay for the day-to-day operation of the school district. He said operating expenses include textbooks, classroom supplies, utilities, transportation, teachers and other staff, etc.
One mill is the equivalent of $1 for every $1,000 of taxable value of property. For example, if a property has a taxable value of $100,000, each mill would generate $100.
But why does the ballot language indicate 19.5234 mills, but only 18 will be levied?
Under Michigan law, a school district may only levy a maximum if 18 mills regardless of whether voters have authorized more than 18 mills. According to Klinger, the remaining 1.5234 mills protects the school district in the event the mills authorized by voters are reduced to a "Headlee Rollback." A Headlee Rollback occurs when the annual taxable value of non-homestead property increases at a rate higher than inflation or five percent.
When this happens, in order to ensure that total revenue does not increase more than the rate of inflation, the millage rate must be reduced or "rolled back" below the current 18 mills. Klinger said the remaining 1.5234 mills are only available to be levied to restore any millage lost allowing the district to continue to collect the full 18 mills if a rollback should occur.
Then will the taxes on my home increase? No, says Klinger. Since the adoption of Proposal A in 1994, school funding has been structured to include an 18 mill non-homestead operating tax that requires periodic renewal through voter approval. He said the non-homestead tax that is now proposed for renewal is assessed only on non-homestead property such as most commercial and industrial property, second homes, rental and vacation properties, etc. Primary homes, i.e. homestead properties, are exempt from the tax.
And what if the operational millage fails? Klinger said the non-homestead tax will not be levied and the district would not receive full revenue per the pupil foundation allowance from the state. He said the district would lose approximately $5 million annually as compared to current funding, "which would result in significant operational costs."
How is that so? According to Klinger, the State of Michigan decides how much of the per pupil funding comes from the state and how much comes from each district's local non-homestead tax base. He said the state assumes each district is collecting 18 mills from its non-homestead properties. The state then backs out (reduces) the non-homestead property taxes – the full 18 mills – before sending the district its monthly payments.
"Without the fill 18 mills, the district cannot collect its full foundation allowance for each pupil from the State," he said.