LANSING – Michigan voters can expect to see six different candidates for governor of Michigan on their Nov. 8 ballot, including incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is running for her second term.
As part of our preelection coverage, we sent a list of questions to all candidates that will appear on the official ballot for governor.
Whitmer, whose running mate is Lt. Gov. Garlin D. Gilchrist II, was the only candidate to respond to the questions, however.
Appearing on the ballot, with their lieutenant governors, also include:
• Republican Tudor Dixon, Lansing, with Shane Hernandez, Port Huron, as her running mate.
• Libertarian Mary Buzuma of Grand Haven, running with Brian Elison of Monroe.
• U.S. Taxpayers’ Party candidate Donna Brandenburg of Grand Rapids, running with Mellissa Carone of Macomb Township.
• Green Party candidate Kevin Hogan, Garden City, with running mate Destiny Clayton of Royal Oak.
• Daryl M. Simpson, Davidson, with running mate Doug Dern of Highland, running under no party affiliation.
Candidate Profile
A lifelong Michigander, Whitmer, 50, grew up in Kent County and has lived in Ingham County since 1989. She is married to husband Dr. Marc Mallory and she has two children and three stepchildren.
She is a graduate of Forest Hills Central High School, Michigan State University (BA, 1993), and Detroit College of Law at Michigan State University (JD, 1998). She has served as Michigan’s 49th governor since 2019 and previously served as Ingham County Prosecutor in 2016, in the State Senate from 2006-2015, and in the State House of Representatives from 2001-2006.
What is your record of community involvement/volunteer service?
Whitmer: “My dedication to public service has run throughout my career, from serving in the state legislature to my time as governor. Whether you’re a school teacher, a law enforcement officer, or a health official, public servants deliver critical services to Michiganders. They put public interest first, solve problems, and make our state run better for everyone. I am proud to support these workers and bring folks together to get things done that make a difference in the lives of Michiganders.”
Is your candidacy endorsed by any political action committee? If so, please provide name of group(s).
Whitmer: “I am so grateful for the support our campaign has received from many groups, including:
• Michigan Professional Fire Fighters Union
• International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)
• Michigan Education Association
• The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW)
• Michigan AFSCME Council 25
• Michigan AFL-CIO
• The Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights
• American Federation of Teachers
• National Wildlife Federation Action Fund
• Detroit Regional Chamber
• Northern Michigan Policy Fund Traverse Connect PAC
• Detroit Police Lieutenants and Sergeants Association
• National Troopers Coalition
• Michigan Licensed Beverage Association
• Michigan Manufacturers Association
• Michigan Association Of Police Organization.”
What prompts you to seek election at this time?
Whitmer: “Tough times call for tough people. Despite the challenges of the past few years, we have made so much progress working together to build a stronger Michigan. Every single bill I have signed – more than 900 in the last three years – has been bipartisan, and I am willing to sit down with anyone to solve problems and help people.”
“We made Michigan’s largest ever investment in K-12 education, tripled the number of reading coaches, and reduced class sizes, and we brought Republicans and Democrats together to recruit more teachers and expand before and after-school programming as well as free tutoring. We brought low or no-cost child care to 150,000 children and helped enroll 35,000 four-year-olds in affordable, high-quality pre-K.
“We are cutting costs for Michigan families and sent $3 billion back into their pockets through $400 auto insurance refund checks for every driver.
“We are growing our economy by putting 170,000 Michiganders on a path to good-paying jobs with tuition-free skills training and college and securing 30,000 new auto jobs as part of the biggest manufacturing boom in years. We are fixing the damn roads and have repaired over 13,000 lane miles and over 900 bridges, while supporting more than 80,000 good paying jobs. We cut taxes for small businesses and delivered $400 million to support local jobs.
“We have done all of this without raising taxes while delivering a balanced budget every year. I hope to be re-elected to continue bringing people together and build on this historic progress for Michigan’s hardworking families.”
What do you hope to accomplish, if elected?
Whitmer: “We will continue to focus on the fundamentals: good-paying jobs, high-quality education, safe communities, thriving small businesses, and resilient infrastructure. I hope to build on our historic progress by continuing to bring people together to get things done on the issues that matter to Michigan families.”
What is your top priority, if elected?
Whitmer: “My biggest goal for another term would be fully repealing the retirement tax on seniors, which would save half a million households an average of $1,000 a year. I’m eager to work with anyone to get that done.”
Would you support increased taxation and mandatory fees? lf so, under what circumstances?
Whitmer: “We have made so much progress over the last four years without raising taxes. In my first term, I signed a bipartisan bill to cut taxes for hundreds of thousands of local Michigan businesses, adding up to $200 million in annual savings.
“I cut taxes for small businesses through bipartisan legislation that will add up to $75 million saved for local businesses. I also signed bipartisan legislation to repeal the tampon tax, and we are waiving costly registration fees for service members, veterans, and their families entering a licensed profession.
“And I am working to put more money back in people’s pockets. I proposed a $500 immediate tax rebate to the families who need it the most as they face rising costs on food, gas, and other everyday expenses and fully repealing the retirement tax, which would save half a million households an average of $1,000 annually. I pushed to cut taxes for working families by more than tripling the Earned Income Tax Credit from 6 percent to 20 percent, saving over 700,000 families an average combined tax credit of $3,000 a year. I support pausing the state’s 6 percent sales tax on gas to immediately save drivers money at the pump.
“Michigan’s hardworking families need relief right now, and I’m focused on bringing everyone to the table to get it to them.”
If elected, would you face conflicts of interest which might preclude you from participating in all functions of the elected office due to personal relationships, contracts, employment. etcetera? If so, please describe the conflict and how you would address it.
Whitmer: “My administration is the most transparent in recent history and I am committed to working across the aisle to increase transparency throughout all of Michigan government. One of the first Executive Directives I signed in office was dedicated to strengthening the Freedom of Information Act and Open Meetings Act by closing loopholes and fostering a more user-friendly process within departments and agencies through the use of transparency liaisons to facilitate public requests.
“I am the first governor to voluntarily disclose and post online tax returns and personal financial information every year.”
What would you do to make your community a better place for its residents?
Whitmer: “I will continue to strengthen our infrastructure, cut costs for families, create jobs you can raise a family on, invest in small businesses, keep communities safe, develop our workforce, and improve our children’s education.”
How would you address the perception by many residents that their voices are not being heard by county, state and federal officials?
Whitmer: “I have always put hardworking Michigan families first and taken action to make their lives better. We’ve prioritized making progress on the issues that matter most to them, including cutting costs, investing in education and good-paying jobs, and expanding affordable child care. Recently, we created the Michigan Parents’ Council to more formally bring parents from all over Michigan into the policymaking process so we can ensure their voices are heard when building on our historic investments in education.
“I will also continue to fight for Michiganders’ right to vote and make their voices heard by protecting access to the ballot box and removing barriers to absentee voting – particularly for active-duty Michiganders serving overseas and their spouses. Strengthening our democracy helps create a more responsive, effective government where people’s voices are heard and they have confidence that their representatives are fighting for them.”
What do you see as the most pressing issue facing your community/election district?
Whitmer: “I know the past few years have thrown challenges our way, and right now I am focused on addressing the issues families are facing. We have worked to cut costs for families with $400 refund checks for every Michigan driver, for each car they own – a total of $3 billion back in the pockets of Michiganders. We have increased food assistance for more than one million Michiganders, made child care more affordable, launched a program to bring down the cost of diapers, and I have signed bipartisan bills into law to lower the costs of prescription drugs by capping copays, empowering patients to access cheaper treatment, and preventing middlemen from driving up drug costs. I will continue to prioritize Michigan’s hardworking families by fighting to cut costs and making sure they have what they need to be healthy and succeed.”
What plans do you have, if elected, to add and/or expand upon the services provided by your election district?
Whitmer: “When we focus on the fundamentals, it is easier to see that we want the same things: good-paying jobs, high-quality education, safe communities, thriving small businesses, resilient infrastructure, and low cost of living for working families.
I will continue to bring Republicans and Democrats together to put Michiganders first and deliver progress by creating good-paying jobs, investing in high-quality education, making sure our communities are safe, building resilient infrastructure, and lowering costs for small businesses. We’ve also invested in local communities to help them retain and hire more police officers, while securing pensions for state troopers.”
What would you do, if elected, to help attract and retain business and industry?
Whitmer: “I worked across the aisle to sign a landmark economic incentives package that gave Michigan the tools we need to stay competitive in attracting new business. That bipartisan work with the partnership of the Legislature led to the $7 billion investment from GM, the largest in company history; a $2 billion investment from Ford; and a nearly $2 billion investment from LG. Thanks to our bipartisan leadership, the future of auto manufacturing will be made in Michigan, by Michigan workers.
“We’ve also supported more than 2,600 small businesses with over $105 million to help provide relief and continue economic growth through the bipartisan Growing MI Business Grant program.
“Attracting talent and powering Michigan’s homegrown workforce starts with education. We made Michigan’s largest investment in K-12 education without raising taxes – tripling the number of literacy coaches, increasing access to tutoring and after school programs, and reducing class sizes.
“We put 170,000 Michiganders and counting on a path to tuition-free skills training and higher education. We secured funding to train almost 30,000 workers at over 850 local businesses.
“We are fighting to build on this progress and create even more opportunity for decades to come.”
Is there additional information you wish to share with voters?
Whitmer: “The best part about Michigan is the people who call it home. Times are tough, but despite all of the challenges of the past few years, we have made historic progress for Michiganders.
“I am proud to be your Governor, and I would be honored to continue fighting for Michiganders.”