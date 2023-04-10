STANDISH – Catch the auction fever when the Northeast Michigan Arts Council opens the doors for its 38th annual auction slated for Saturday, April 15 beginning at 10 a.m.
The auction will be held at the Northeast Art Center in Standish (corner of Grove and US-23). The event will be called by auctioneer Richard Martin of Chesaning.
The doors will open at 9 a.m. for auction patrons to register and view merchandise prior to the 10 a.m. start time. There is no admission charge or fee to attend this event.
The auction fundraiser is a financial lifeline for the Northeast Michigan Arts Council since it is the major source of income for arts programming. The auction committee is hopeful the general public will recognize the importance of arts and cultural activities in the community by attending and participating in the auction.
Auction patrons will have a selection of more than 200 items ranging from good vintage furniture to antique and collectible glassware, antique oak bed, antique wicker planter, antique walnut tea cart, metal baker’s rack, garden furniture, two highboy chests, fresh produce, gift baskets, dessert-of-the-month for 12 months, wrought iron garden trellises, yard decorations and decorative planters, 80-volt Greenworks snow blower, new toys, children’s toys and stuffed animals, a wide selection of new and nearly new household items, rounds of golf, gift certificates for local restaurants, merchandise and services from area businesses, and more.
Proceeds fund Youth Fine Arts Camp, youth entertainment series, Arenac Choraleers and Art Center programs. For additional information contact the Art Center office at 989-846-9331 or visit its website at nemiac.org to view some of the auction merchandise and download a copy of the auction bill.