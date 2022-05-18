EAST TAWAS – If you get the itch to hit the links this summer, it is quite likely that Iosco County has the course just for you. Whether you are new to the game, call yourself an experienced pro or just a hacker, you are sure to find something to please you and your entire group.
Annually known as one of the best courses in northern Michigan, Red Hawk Golf Course, designed by the renowned Arthur Hills, certainly is living up to its billing so far this season.
“The course is in amazing shape this year,” general manager John Landry said. “We have received so many compliments already. We started a little bit later than we like because we had a lot of cold weather at the start of the season. We didn’t open until mid-April but luckily that allowed our greens and the course to be in phenomenal shape.”
On top of 18 well-groomed holes, Red Hawk has plenty more to offer. They offer a full service pro shop, they have new range balls arriving soon and they plan to do five club fitting events with PXG this season. The course will also host several of the area’s biggest outings as well.
“We are selling clubs this year and you can even come out and rent a drive and see if it is something you want to purchase, and purchase it form our store,” Landry said. “Our free club demos are a huge benefit, especially with the way the market has changed. We have a lot of new people coming out. Personally, I think that COVID was a savior to golf because for awhile it was the only thing you could do as far as getting out and doing things.
“We are ahead of last year (in play) and last year was a great year,” he added. “It is still early in the season, and I still have a lot of plans. Junior golf is coming back this year and we want to do live music events again.”
For rates and more information on the course and its upcoming events, visit its newly redesigned website at www.redhawkgolf.net or call the clubhouse at 989-362-0800.
Having opened in 1946, Tawas Creek Golf Course is the oldest in the county. The longtime staple in the area still has plenty of fun for those of all skill level on its 18 holes.
“My husband (Ed) and I bought the golf course because it is a community golf course and we love the community,” Shannon Klenow, who is in her fourth year of ownership said. “We are locals and we didn’t want to see it shut down, which was the plan of the previous owners. We just really love seeing everybody and love seeing the amount of people that come out from not only the community but the surrounding community and other areas as well.”
Klenow is happy to see some nice golf weather greet her patrons as the season nears’ its peak.
“We are getting nice weather, nice growth on the course and a lot of people are coming out to play,” she said. “It seems like that not only with COVID but with people trying to be more health conscious and being outside, golf is starting to be more popular. We are seeing a lot of young adults trying golf and Tawas Creek is a great place for them to start golfing and learn the love of the game. We cater to the beginning golfer all the way to the experienced golfer.”
Tawas Creek offers a special, ‘Thirsty Thursdays’, where nine holes with a cart is $20 and domestic beers are $2. For more information on the course and complete rates visit www.tawasgolf.com or call 989-984-5353.
Wicker Hills Golf Course may have celebrated its 50th year in business last summer, but the local favorite is certainly not showing any signs of its age. The course is in as good of shape as ever and is seeing plenty of play already this season.
“I think the golf course business is coming back the last couple of years,” longtime manager Cathy Baker said. “It seems that the younger players and families are coming out together. I just think people want to be outside more again, which is nice.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic was unwelcomed in most avenues of life, it might have given golf a shot in the arm.
“I think COVID definitely helped,” Baker said. “I think it got people out golfing because they could be outside golfing and do that without the fear of getting sick inside. It definitely was a help and has gotten a lot of people to enjoy golf.”
Baker added that they have weekly “Funday Monday’ specials, when they offer $1 green fees; plus an added $3 cart fee for nine holes and a $6 fee for 18 holes.
For complete rates and more information on the course, call 989-728-9971.
If you’re looking for the most variety for your game, or games of golf than look no further than Lakewood Shores Resort. It features three 18-hole golf courses, each with their own distinctive features. The Gailes is a Scottish Links style course, while Blackshire and the Serradella have their own unique beauty and challenges as well.
“The most exciting thing this year is it is the 30th anniversary of the Gales Course,” general manager Craig Peters said. “That is a big thing for us. In terms of the season, we could use some warm weather. We had a string of it (mid-May) but other then that we are looking for a good year.”
Lakewood Shores offers stay and play packages, so an entire weekend can be made on the course.
“Booking has been pretty strong and it looks like we are going to get our Canadian guests back, which have been missing the last couple of year with the border crossing issues. Our main business is our golf packages, overnight stays and groups coming in but we do offer rates for our local residents that live in our area, so it is a pretty nice savings. We are excited for the year and ready to get rolling. We had a busy weekend (recently) and things look pretty strong going forward.”
For more information on stay and play packages, rates and other events visit www.lakewoodshores.com or call 800-882-2493.
Singing Bridge Golf Course – 1920 Noble Rd. Tawas City
Singing Bridge Golf Course opened over 30 years ago, and was designed by Bill Brown. Brown still owns the course and has a big hand in its day-to-day operations. The 18-hole course is typically kept up well and offers many challenges. A good mix of wooded an open holes, with some great views as an added bonus. Call 989-362-0022 for more information on the course.
The lone disc golf course in Iosco County is at Dewey Durant Park in East Tawas. All 18 holes are now playable, and is a fun round for anyone from beginner to expert. Constant improvements are being made by the parks’ staff and area volunteers.
The teebox for the first hole is near the back parking lot and red arrows help navigate from hole to hole. The course is a good mix of short technical shots, some through the woods, some in open areas and several feature water hazards. A round concludes with hole 18’s long tee shot over the pond near the back of park.