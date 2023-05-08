TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area track and field teams competed in what just very well might have been their biggest meet of the season on Friday. The Braves made the trip to Gaylord, where they took part in a 20-team event. Official team scores were not reported, however, Tawas had plenty of individual highlights to get excited about.
Vinnie Frank had a second place finish in the 400 (53.42) and he was fourth in the 200 (24.32). In the 800 meter run Tobias Kjoelby was 18th and Kevin Loew was 19th. Max Buyssens was ninth in the 1,600 (5:07) and in the 3,200 Austin Billinghurst was 13th, Daniel Stone was 18th and Lucas MacEwen was 19th. Vincent Lin was also 23rd in the 300.
Their best relay team was in the 4x800, as they had a fourth place finish by Xander Whitford, Aaron Stone, Loew and Max Buyssens.
Malcon Davis was the top finisher in the shot put in 27th and Matthew Bennett was 26th in the discus. Michael Marzec was 28th in the long jump.
On the girls’ side, Reese Cadorette showed off her impressive speed with a win in the 400 (1:02), a second place finish in the 200 and a third place run in the 100. Ava Busch was also 17th in the 400 and Grace Martin was 18th in the same event. Sophia Morand was eighth in the 800 (2:49) and Alyssa Runyan and Brooke Binder were 16th and 18th in the same event. The 1,600 saw Alyssas Runyan come in 16th and Ashley Nguyen was 18th. Audrey Nguyen was 13th in the 3,200 and teammate Megan Wood followed in 14th.
In the 100 hurdles Kailey Rupp was 20th and Aubrey Rupp was 21st. K. Rupp and A. Rupp were also 16th and 19th in the 300 hurdles. The Lady Braves’ top relay team came in the 4x400, as they took second place on solid runs by Busch, Autumn Edwards, Morand and Cadorette.
Izzy Urban was ninth in the discus and 18th in the shot put. Also in the discus, Jazzmayne Wells was 16th and Olivia Livingston was 17th.
Tawas returns to action on Friday, when it hosts a home meet.