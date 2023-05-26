EAST TAWAS – It wasn’t long ago that East Tawas resident William Stoll celebrated the end of his career as harbormaster at the East Tawas State Harbor. Stoll served as harbormaster for 40 years and retired in 2021.
Now, Stoll is preparing for his second retirement as the 2023 school season comes to a close, as a math teacher at both Tawas Area High School and Middle School where he has taught for the last 40 years.
Stoll’s inspiration to become a teacher came from his father, Peter Stoll, who taught for 36 years. Stoll’s father also coached alongside his son for 20 years; the two coached basketball teams that Stoll’s sons Jeff and Andrew played on and both boys went undefeated their senior year. Stoll says that he has always seen the basketball court as an extension of the classroom and there were many lessons taught outside the classroom as well. They also coached his daughter Molly’s varsity team; Molly played varsity for four years and won four district titles.
While working as the harbormaster, Stoll says he used the school as a recruiting ground, bringing work opportunities to students. He says that seeing student’s achieve their potential inspires has inspired him to continue his work for so many years.
In addition to all of this, Stoll also holds the record as the longest MathCounts coach in the country, having done so for 30 years. It’s worth mentioning that there was a high correlation found in students being in MathCounts and becoming the High School Student Valedictorian or Salutatorian.
Stoll attended Northern Michigan University where he attained his Bachelor’s Degree in Science Education. Throughout his own education, he was fascinated with challenges and puzzles, as well as the notion of overcoming seemingly insurmountable logical quandaries. Stoll says that seeing students of his achieve goals they thought impossible has been one of the best parts of his job as a teacher.
When asked how he felt retiring after all this time Stoll said “it’s going to be hard not to be in the building. I feel like I’ve been all in with the kids and the community. This has been my entire life.”
In Stoll’s retirement letter he reflects on how thankful he is for the opportunity to have served as an instructor and coach at Tawas Area Schools. He says that throughout his years of teaching, he has had the opportunity to work with many wonderful students and staff members, over 20 of which were students of his before becoming colleagues.
“I feel that my commitment to the school was a situation where I was ‘all in’ with regards to the school and community that I live in,” his letter reads. “I love being involved with the lives of the students I taught. I enjoyed going to sporting events, concerts, personal events and other activities.”
Stoll says that he will miss being present at the school on a daily basis and he will miss the “enthusiastic students” and “extremely gifted teachers” that he had the privilege to work with.
Stoll says his family and in particular, his wife Karen, have been extremely supportive of the work he has done over the years. Stoll has four grandchildren and says that now that he will have more time on his hands he plans to dedicate it to his family. Stoll also mentioned that he and his wife may finally be able to go on a trip to Hawaii, something they have been wanting to do for some time.
“Stay the course,” Stoll encourages teachers. He says that it’s a tough time for teachers and that the last few years has brought many changes that educators have had to adapt to. He says that it’s important for educators and staff to encourage one another and he enjoys being able to be a positive presence in and out of the classroom.
Although Stoll is no longer the harbormaster at the East Tawas State Dock, he says that he still walks the docks nearly every day. He finds the walk peaceful and enjoys maintaining a presence there. Similarly, the impact of Stoll’s involvement with the school and larger community will continue to be felt long after his retirement and his contributions to the education and well-being of multiple generations of students will not soon be forgotten.