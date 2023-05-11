OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees went into closed session at 5:30 p.m. prior to its regular meeting on May 8.
There were two items to be discussed, according to the agenda for the closed session:
“1. To Consider Attorney Client Privileged Communication in Accordance with MCL 15.268(1)(h) 2. To Consult with our Attorney Regarding Trial or Settlement Strategies in Connection with the Specific Pending Litigation of Oscoda Township v. Boden, et al, Case No. 12-6982-CZ in the Iosco County Circuit Court in Accordance with MCL 15.268(1)(e). “
After the board came out of closed session and approved the consent agenda, it unanimously approved the hire of five new firefighters. The five hires were nominated by Chief Allan MacGregor and include Michael Alexander, Michael Allen, Erik Heller, Andrew Roy and Cayden Smith.
According to the memo from MacGregor, all five of the new hires, which will be in probationary status, need to be sent to the Fire Academy to complete training within two years of being hired. MacGregor added that minimal equipment may be needed to get the new hires started.
The board also unanimously approved to increase the pay, mileage reimbursement and clothing allowance provided to fire fighters. The fire run wage is set at $50 for the first two hours. The increases include payment of $25 per hour after the first two hours on site, a $15 gas allowance per run and an annual $500 clothing and equipment allowance.
The township and the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority will each be paying for two firefighters to be trained in Alpena in Aircraft Fire Training to provide standby support for airplanes that come into the airport that have mechanical issues.
“These guys do a phenomenal job for our township. I think it’s appropriate that we reward these guys for the job that they do,” Supervisor Bill Palmer said.
He added that the current fee schedule didn’t make any sense to him.
Palmer made a motion to appropriate $26,500 from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, support from Clerk Josh Sutton, passed unanimously. Treasurer Jaimie McGuire commented that the ARPA funds would only be used once.
During public comment, Steve Drew spoke on behalf of Kevin Kubik, who applied for an open position on the Oscoda Fire Department. Drew spoke about Kubik’s experience and training.
“I hope that the board considers Mr. Kubik on the top of their list for a firefighter,” Drew told the trustees.
Kubik also came to the podium to speak about his application for the fire department. Kubik said that a board member had told him that he was originally included as a hire in the memo from MacGregor. Kubik pointed out the lack of certifications or training that the other applicants had. Kubik said that he has 12 years of experience as a firefighter in Oscoda and is certified as a Firefighter 1 and Firefighter 2, and is certified in dive. Kubik noted that the township paid for him to become certified.
Kubik said that he is employed 42 seconds away from the fire station, he works at Rogers, and lives less than one minute from the fire station. Kubik said he e-mailed his application to board members and pointed out that they had the final approval of who was hired.
Kubik said that he feels that he is being retaliated and discriminated against because he has been attending board meetings and exercising his First Amendment rights.
“Every single thing I’ve said can be proven to be true,” Kubik told board members. He noted that the fire department is allowed to have 34 firefighters, with the additional five hires recommended by MacGregor, the total number of firefighters will be 31, leaving three open positions.
In a related manner, the board passed Ordinance 2006-233 Amendments – Public Safety and Fire Emergency Response Cost Recovery. The motion by Sutton, with support from Palmer, passed unanimously.
The board also passed Resolution Number 2023-10: Public Safety and Emergency Response Cost Recovery Schedule of Costs Resolution. The Fee Schedule describes the fees that the township will charge for structure fires, vehicle accidents, utility line failures, false alarms and excessive requests for emergency assistance.
Trustee Jeremy Spencer asked why Consumers Energy was not being charged if they arrive within one hour of a down power line. This was the agreement the township negotiated with Consumers. Spencer asked when the clock starts. Kline said the clock starts when the firefighters leave the fire barn. McGuire asked if the paperwork was completed in order to be able to start billing. Kline responded that the fire department had done their part and now Sutton need to do his part.
Superintendent Tammy Kline said she forgot to include the fees to the airport for fire department stand by. The motion by Spencer to pass Resolution Number 2023-10 with the addition of the airport standby fees, with support from Trustee Tim Cummings, passed unanimously.
The board also took the following actions:
• Approved purchasing 20 bikes, helmets and locks at a cost of $6,938.34 to be used at Old Orchard Park. Al Apsitis requested that he be allowed to purchase eight each of male and female adult bikes and four children’s bikes. The motion by McGuire, with support from Cummings, passed unanimously. The costs were included in the Capital Improvement Plan for the park.
• Approved payment to the Michigan Township Association (MTA) for $1,900 to renew the premium pass for training. The motion by Palmer, with support from McGuire, passed unanimously.
• Approved payment to Iosco County Road Commission for $98,693.34 for phase 3 of the Iosco Exploration Trail. The Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant requires a 20% match, the township committed to a $200,000 match. The motion by Sutton, with support from McGuire, passed unanimously.
• Approved the Summer 2023 Newsletter. The motion by Cummings, with support from Sutton, passed unanimously.
• Approved keeping Tasior on the Planning Commission but changing his position from Vice Chair to board representative. Motion by Spencer to accept Tasior’s resignation, support from McGuire, passed unanimously. The motion by Trustee Steve Wusterbarth to appoint Tasior as the board representative to the Planning Commission, with support from Spencer, passed unanimously. Palmer resigned his seat from the Planning Commission so there will be an open seat.
• Approved appointing Spencer, as the board representative to the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA). Palmer made a note that the ZBA is the step between the Planning Commission and court. He asked the board for a volunteer to serve on the ZBA. Motion by Palmer, support from Sutton, passed unanimously.
• Approved a lot split for Parcel Number 064-W40-000-031-00 for 5705 and 5707 US 23 to provide overflow parking for Janis Tire. The motion by Palmer, with support from Spencer, passed unanimously.
• As part of the Consent Agenda, approved closing out the 2021 Drinking Water Revolving Fund because construction is complete, and the township has been granted the permission to close this project.
• Approved writing a letter of support for Iosco County to apply for a recycling infrastructure grant. Sutton said the township has been working on this for two years. Initially recycling was going to be a township wide effort with a collection site at the high school. “I think it is long overdue,“ Palmer said. The motion by Palmer, with support from Cummings to provide the letter of support to Iosco County, passed unanimously.
• Approved hiring Carolyn Proulx as a custodian starting at $16.24 per hour. Kline said that she and Bill Hamlin had conducted interviews. The motion by Cummings, with support from Sutton, passed unanimously. Proulx will report directly to Kline and will be responsible for cleaning the township hall and the library.