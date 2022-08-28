LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has received good news from the federal government about funding administered under the Victims of Crime Act – the same act that provides funding for Michigan’s Children’s Advocacy Centers that support children affected by physical and sexual abuse.
An anticipated reduction in federal funds will not materialize and MDHHS has made the decision to ensure that all Children’s Advocacy Centers currently funded with federal Victims of Crime Act dollars will be funded at the same or greater levels next fiscal year.
Total funding for next fiscal year will be approximately $12 million.
“This funding is going to maintain or enhance the level of services that we provide to 10,000 children across Michigan,” said Julie Bird, director of Children’s Advocacy Centers of Michigan. “I want to thank the state and everyone who has worked on our behalf for their support — we look forward to building an even stronger partnership with the state as we work together to support children affected by physical and sexual abuse.”
Children’s Advocacy Centers offer a variety of services to children who are victims of abuse or neglect – including providing a comforting setting for children to be interviewed about abuse by people who understand trauma.
“Supporting our children who have been the victims of physical abuse or neglect is one of the most important things we do at MDHHS,” said Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Children’s Advocacy Centers play an invaluable role in helping kids who are dealing with profound trauma.”
Based on previous communication with federal partners, MDHHS’s Division of Victim Services was anticipating a significant decrease in federal funding. To provide partners at local Children’s Advocacy Centers with information as soon as possible, the department notified them of anticipated reductions in their funding for next fiscal year. When the department received official notification from the federal government Thursday, however, MDHHS learned that the anticipated reductions would not be realized.