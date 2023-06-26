OSCODA – The winningest coach in the Oscoda girls’ basketball program history is no longer with the team. On Monday, June 12 it was announced that after eight seasons Mark Toppi had been fired by the school’s administration.
“They (Oscoda administration) called me and told me they were going in a different direction,” Toppi said. “I think that different direction is losing. I guess winning doesn’t mean that much anymore. We (JV head coach Dean Caldwell) stated that we 100-percent wanted to stay.”
According to Oscoda High School administration, it simply came down to the amount of girls taking part in the program.
“The bottom line on the decision was there were seven girls playing basketball grade nine-to-12,” Oscoda athletic director Cheri Meier said. “This wasn’t a one time discussion, or a one time meeting. There was a culmination meeting. Certainly, the district has made him aware of the participation numbers.”
Toppi coached at the varsity level for the past eight seasons and guided the junior varsity team four years before that. He tallied a record of 112-63, won four district championships in the last five years and is coming off five straight North Star League Big Dipper titles. The Owls went 15-10 last year against a rugged schedule, winning NSL Big Dipper and district championships along the way.
Before Toppi’s hiring, the Oscoda girls had one winning season since the mid 1980s and had never won a district title. After Toppi, who was named the 2018 A.P. Class C coach of the year was fired, Dean Caldwell resigned from his position as JV girls basketball coach. Caldwell will continue his assistant role with the football program and as assistant athletic director.
“The first thing I want to say is that this was not a decision that the administrative team wanted to come to,” Meier said. “This didn’t come quickly or easily, and I still have a ton of respect for Mark. We have valued his work over the years.
“We have seven girls in the entire basketball program and that is a concern in any program. We are one-to-two players away from not even having a team. The second factor was we have had 11 kids leave the program, or stop playing basketball the last two years. So, the forecast for this year and in the future wasn’t where they needed to be and unfortunately, we felt we needed to make a coaching change to make sure we had a viable program.”
Unsurprisingly, Toppi disagrees with the school’s decision.
“We thought that they were having fun in practice, they were listening to music, they were thanking us,” he said.
And as for the numbers in the program?
“There was like seven, maybe eight girls coming out to the summer stuff and we think that would have been up to around 10 during the regular season, maybe 11,” Toppi said. We wouldn’t have had a JV team this year. With us gone, I don’t think there is going to be 15 on each team and all of a sudden they’re needing to have cuts.”
While Oscoda has an expected enrollment of 307 this coming school year, not having a JV team wouldn’t have been out of the norm. Fellow NSL Big Dipper teams Whittemore-Prescott, Charlton Heston Academy and Mio did not have JV teams this past winter.
“We said we don’t know what the answer is (on player turnout) but if you guys know we would be willing to listen, but we should share it with the rest of the North Star League,” Toppi said. “The rest of the league is in the same boat and so are the rest of our sports teams. We don’t have a JV football team or a JV soccer team. We don’t have a lot of JV stuff.”
According to Toppi, in order to have a JV team most seasons, coach Caldwell would heavily recruit the hallways, often times getting non-basketball players to join the squad just to fill a roster.
“I do think it can (grow), I hope it can,” Meier said. “I don’t know that it is a quick turnaround. You have to get kids young, they don’t always come out for basketball if they have never played it prior to their freshman year. I don’t know that it is an easy turnaround, I just want what is best for our athletic programs and the kids involved.”
Toppi admittedly ran tough practices, which may have been a factor in low player turnout over the years.
“(The players) didn’t always like what we were doing, we run a lot and they get coached and I don’t know how much they get coached in other sports the way we do,” he said. “Anything good starts with hard work and I think our practices were harder than any other sport. A few bought in because they realize that is why we are winning and some thought it wasn’t worth it. I think why we have kids quit sometimes is because summer is non-mandatory so if a girl hasn’t touched a ball all summer and doesn’t have success they think this isn’t fun anymore and they don’t want to play anymore. We did say we wouldn’t make practices any easier.”
All told, when looking back at what he and Caldwell accomplished, it is a bit of a tough pill to swallow.
“It was a lot of hard work by a lot of people, it wasn’t just me and Dean, we had a lot of people putting in a lot of effort,” Toppi, who added he has received many supportive messages from former players said. “I wanted to be there and it just hurts a little bit right now. Dean put in more work as a JV coach than most do as a varsity coach.
“The sad thing about it is I had planned on doing one or two more years and then I wanted Dean to take over for the next 15 years. That is the sad part to me, a lot of girls won’t get him as a coach now and that’s a bummer.”
Of course, there might be a silver lining, even if it has nothing to do with basketball.
“My golf game has already improved, I’ve played more in the last week than I did all last summer,” Toppi said. “I have a lot of other things to do.”
But if one of those things included him getting back into the coaching ranks?
“I would definitely consider it, if the right situation comes up,” Toppi said. “I have already been contacted by a couple area teams wondering if I would like to come run their practices once in awhile, show them some of our drills and see how we did what we did. That was kind of nice.”
As for the future of the girls’ basketball program, the varsity position has been posted in recent weeks, with a deadline of June 30.
“I don’t know how many applicants we have had, after (the deadline) we will review the applicants,” Meier said. “We would like to, if possible, have someone in place by mid-July or by the end of July. I prefer to have the coach on board right away.”