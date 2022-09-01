WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott Education Foundation (WPEF) recently conducted the 42nd rendition of the All-Classes Reunion held at the Whittemore Chamber of Commerce Hall.
Nearly 300 W-P graduates, family, and friends attended this annual event which had its beginning back in 1980. Grads in attendance represented a total of 36 classes spanning the years from 1948 to 2011. The afternoon provided opportunities for classmates to renew old friendships while also meeting new people who share a kindred spirit. A delightful buffet luncheon was served to rave reviews while new WPEF board member, Scott Jasman, assisted with the collection of free-will offerings to offset the cost of the cuisine.
The eldest person to participate in this afternoon event was Whittemore High School graduate, Leona (Pokorsky, Bassi) Morrison who graduated in 1948. As good as that is, that’s not the best part. Leona was blessed with a total of 11 children, all of whom graduated from Whittemore-Prescott H.S.
Lifelong Whittemore and Prescott resident, Gary Gillings, handled the emcee duties, assisted by incoming WPEF President, Carla Grezeszak, and W-P Superintendent, Joseph Perrera. Grezeszak took to the podium to express her thanks for everyone who joined in the camaraderie of the event and to further explain that the mission of the WPEF is to enhance educational opportunities for W-P students. Superintendent Perrera called upon Gillings and Keith Charters to tell the group that within the past year, Gillings has retired from his role as WPEF Secretary while Charters is stepping down from his role as the founding President of the organization. Both leaders have been elected as Directors Emeritus of the WPEF and will continue to share their talents to assure the ongoing success of the Foundation.
Each year the Spirit Award is presented to the class having the greatest number of graduates in attendance. Repeating as Spirit Award winners this year was the class of 1970, with a turnout of 18 very enthusiastic classmates. Those classmates who are no longer living are remembered annually with memorial boards flanking the hall containing photos of each deceased classmate.
Events of this magnitude require a team of volunteers to assure a smooth reunion and the WPEF was pleased that so many people stepped up to lend a hand. The reunion organizing committee was made up of Carol (Fuerst) Long, Barbara (O’Farrell) Gillings and Gary Gillings. Attendees were greeted by Roger & Kaye (Gillings) Rasbury, Linda (Arndt) Dahn, Deanna (Arndt) Fellows and Diann (Fuerst) Knapp. Check-in duties were handled by Sheryl (Thornton) Appler, Pauline (Bassi) Ferns and Hannah (Felske) Wanks. Erin (Grezeszak) Blakely staffed a WPEF information table, while Teresa (Dittenber) Nickell performed roving photographer duties by posting real-time photos on the WPEF Facebook page as the event was unfolding. Suzanne (Martin) Cain captured individual class photos which are also being posted on-line.
When departing at the conclusion of the reunion, participants expressed how much they enjoyed their experience and how they were looking forward to the next WPEF All-Classes reunion to be held on the third Sunday of August 2023.