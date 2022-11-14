EAST TAWAS – Staff and council members gave updates on a variety of topics at the Nov. 10 City of East Tawas Council meeting.
Julie Potts, East Tawas clerk/treasurer, reported that the Nov. 8 election went very well. Potts reported that the process was very smooth and was completed by 9:30 p.m. Potts reported that 575 absentee ballots were cast and a total of 1,420 voters.
Eric Braun, park manager, reported that a couple of large trees had come down during the Nov. 5 storm, however, there was no damage done to any of the vehicles in the campground. Braun reported that the campground is more full than usual, that there are some winter campers, and there is only one storage lot available at this time. He anticipates that more spots will open up after deer season.
Police Chief Frank Anthony reported that trees and power lines came down during the Nov. 5 storm but there were no injuries.
City Manager Brent Barringer reported that the staff did a fantastic job with the elections and that the Department of Public Works had a busy week. He also reported that the Christmas Tree went up and that the lights and decorations would be going up soon.