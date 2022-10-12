AUSABLE TWP. — While $56,150 was budgeted for mosquito control in AuSable Township for the 2022 season, only $22,001 worth of service was provided. This was partially attributed to getting a late start in the season, as well as not needing as many trucks, staff and product. In addition, AuSable residents significantly underutilized the services available.
Blake Crane, Regional Manager with APM Mosquito Control, presented a report of the 2022 mosquito control program to the AuSable Township Board of Trustees at their meeting on Monday, Oct. 3.
According to Crane, 37 I & L inspections took place, although 300 had been planned. Similarly, I & L treatment of 300 acres had been planned, but only 67 acres were treated. The budget included 700 miles of fogging, but only 318 miles were fogged. Fifty site treatments of harborage adulticide BP were planned, however only one treatment took place.
In a letter to Township Supervisor Kevin Beliveau, Ben Seago, Regional Director with APM, reported that 83 calls had been received from township residents during the season. A number of the calls were from residents who did not want their property treated.
In addition to the treatment, lab testing was done on adult mosquitos to determine if they were carrying West Nile Virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis and St. Louis Encephalitis, all of the test results were negative.
When all of the services provided were added up, AuSable only received $22,201 worth of mosquito treatment.
Township Superintendent Eric Strayer sent an email to Seago on Oct. 4 noting that the township had only received $22,001 worth of mosquito treatment during the 2022 season but had been charged $56,150.
“Is that a correct assessment? The Board is wondering if we are going to receive some sort of adjustment? Strayer asked.
“I just want to make sure we get it straight since we have a proposed millage coming up and the public will want to know what they are receiving for their tax money,” Strayer concluded.
Seago responded to Strayer that his assessment was correct.
“I honestly thought it would take two trucks, two nights a week, on two separate routes to cover AuSable Township,” Seago responded.
“Unfortunately the way this year’s contract is written we won’t have an adjustment for this season,” Seago added.
Seago sent a follow-up email later in the day to Strayer stating that he had spoken to the owner and general manager of the company and that AuSable Township would be receiving a refund for a portion of the mosquito control.
Seago reported that the treatment of the township had started late in the season and that he soon realized that the township could be treated using one truck.
As of the end of the day on Friday, Oct. 7, the amount of the refund had not been disclosed.
Seago said that if the millage passed, he would be proposing a time and materials contract for AuSable Township so that the township is only billed for work completed during the season.