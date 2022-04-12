TAWAS CITY – Tai Chi classes will be offered, beginning in May, at Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency (IRESA).
The classes will be held on Mondays, May 2 to June 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. There is no cost. IRESA is located at 27 N. Rempert Rd., Tawas City.
Classes are led by MSU Extension Program Instructor Nicole Wethington, a certified Tai Chi instructor. Each session will include warm-up and cool-down exercises, and one or two movement per lesson, progressively leading to completing six basic core movements. Participants will practice weight transference and movement control in a safe, easy to learn program, which can be done standing or seated.
Wethington said the class, titled "Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention," is a graceful, low-impact form of exercise that helps people with or without arthritis to improve balance, both mentally and physically, which helps significantly reduce the rate of falls experienced by older adults. Studies have shown that tai chi can reduce falls by nearly 70 percent. Other benefits of this program include increases strength, improves balance and posture, reduces stress, and increases relaxation.
To register, contact Sunrise Side Lifelong Learners at ssll@sunrisesidell.com or 989-362-3006 ext. 1168. Email wethingn@msu.edu or call 989-344-3264 ext. 0 for information.