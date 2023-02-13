HALE - Londo Lake’s 2023 Ice Fishing Contest took place February 11, and was a great success that brought free family fun, high value rewards, and a welcome social event for residents of Hale and the surrounding area. In contrast to the harsh weather that discouraged some from attending last year, the weather was relatively mild this year and there were no shortage of contestants out on the lake.
Following suit from last year's event, a heated sign-in tent was set up at the public access to West Londo Lake; here, patrons of the contest were provided with hot dogs, hot chocolate, and a chance to come inside and warm up from the cold. The event was coordinated by Rick Weaver, who was assisted by other organizers such as Ryan Sheldon.
At 8 am. the contest commenced and anglers took to the ice. The competition allowed contestants to utilize both East and West Londo Lakes to compete for the largest catch in the following categories: perch, pike and bluegill, and sunfish, crappie, or other panfish. Contest winners were also divided into three separate age brackets: 12 and under, 13-18, and 19 and older.
Thanks to the hard work of those who organized the event, as well as some significant sponsors, this year’s tournament boasted a plethora of valuable prizes. In addition to a variety of gift cards to places like Frank’s Great Outdoors, there were plenty of other impressive prizes for contestants to take home such as insulated minnow buckets and digital depth finders that allow anglers to assess potential fishing spots before drilling into the ice.
The contest wrapped up at 4 pm. as eager anglers gathered outside the sign-up tent to hear the competition’s results.
The winners of the adult category were announced first, which saw Eddie Hodgins winning largest perch at 9 3/4 inches, while Brody McNulty secured the winning catch in both Pike, 26 inches; and Crappie, 12 7/8 inches.
The 13-18 year old category awarded largest perch to Payton Hendrickson for an 8 1/4 inch submission. First place in the remaining categories went to Tristianna Wade who pulled a 26 1/2 inch pike and an 11 1/4 inch panfish from the lake.
The 12 and under category awarded the top 4 placing catches in each category and is as follows:
Perch
1st Place: Sophia Stopyak, 10 1/2 inches
2nd Place: Ethan Ahearne, 9 1/2 inches
3rd Place: Wes Shimkus, 9 3/8 inches
4th Place: Anella Barkley 7 3/4 inches
Pike
1st Place: Bryson Hendrickson, 25 1/4 inches
2nd Place: Ethan Ahearne, 25 1/8 inches
3rd Place: Brady Sheldon, 25 inches
4th Place: Cooper Irwin, 24 3/4 inches
Panfish
1st Place: Hidie Ahearne, 11 1/2 inches
2nd Place: Harley Thayer, 11 1/4 inches
3rd Place: Payton Kesler, 10 3/4 inches
4th Place: Logan Wade, 10 1/4 inches
In addition to prizes awarded to the largest catches, all children in attendance were given fishing poles and tip-ups to take home. A raffle was done as well, which presented a brand new 10-inch ION electric ice auger to lucky winner Matthew Shimkus.
Londo Lake’s Ice Fishing Contest continues to be a great social event fit for the whole family that effectively breaks up the monotony of the cold winter months. Once again, the event was coordinated by Rick Weaver and Ryan Sheldon; also assisting in the many tasks that made the contest a success were: Cindy Sheldon, Rick Braun, Eric Bellville, Brian Bernard, Ron Bassi, Ron Lesneski, Ed Hodgins, Dave Kern, Ted Rafferty, and Shawn Foco.
The number of great prizes that were distributed at this year’s contest were made possible by the following sponsors: Wilson Trucking & Excavating, Tim Wade Concrete, Hale Hardware, Timlick’s Tree Service, Eno Construction, Town and Country Water Conditioning, Dave and Ronna Kern, Scofield Real Estate, Kel Stone Builders, Foco Construction, Whitetails Unlimited, Baker’s Outdoor Sports, Londo Lakes Store and Calvin Hewitt of Phantom Fire Protection.