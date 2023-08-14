OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees received an “unmodified opinion” on the 2022 audit of township finances.
The audit results were presented to the board at its regular July 24 meeting by Kevyn Kozumplik, Certified Public Accountant, who served as the audit manager for the township. An unmodified opinion is an independent auditor’s judgement that a company’s financial statements are fairly and appropriately presented, without any identified exceptions, and in compliance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), criteria and standards. Kozumplik, is employed with Gabridge & Co., a financial consulting firm located in Grand Rapids.
Kozumplik started his presentation by saying how great it was to work with the township and that he appreciated all of the documents being scanned in by township staff so that the audit could be completed remotely. Kozumplik told trustees that there were no deficit fund balances and no major budget deficiencies that need to be reported to the state.
The following financial highlights were presented during the audit report:
• The township’s fund balance across all government funds on 12/31/22 was $8,425,732, an increase of $1,085,662 over 2021.
• The General Fund ending fund balance on 12/31/22 was $4,042,723, an increase of $667,680 over 2021.
• There was an unassigned fund balance on 12/31/22 of $4,034,827, which is approximately 122.5% of the annualized expenditures and transfers out. The amount is well above the state recommended balance of 17-25%. The ratio has been increasing since 2019.
• Total cash and assets increased by approximately $1 million.
• Funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) were spent in 2022.
• The public safety costs increased by over $500,000 due to a change in the pension plan.
• The township’s funding of the net pension plan decreased from 62% funded to 57% funded due to the changes in the market in 2022.
After the brief presentation, township Treasurer Jaimie McGuire asked about the pension plan information presented by Kozumplik. She asked if every municipality was impacted or just Oscoda Township. Kozumplik responded that market performance impacts every government entity.
Trustee Tim Cummings asked about the letter that is typically included with the audit. Cummings asked why the letter wasn’t included in the board packet. Superintendent Tammy Kline said she assumed it would be with the audit presentation and that she had to send the letter back to the auditor. Although board members had a copy of the audit at the meeting, the audit was not included in the board packet, only the power point presentation was.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth pointed out that the audit findings start on page 78 of the audit report. Wusterbarth reported that there were several of the “repeats” the same issues that have been there “forever.” He addressed that there is a new issue about grant compliance but he thought he remembered the same issue being called out three or four years ago.
The ongoing issues are related to the size of the township staff and the lack of internal controls due to the size of the staff. The audit also notes the township’s reliance on external accountants because the township does not employ an accountant or financial director. The township has chosen to not incur the additional expense of hiring an accountant or financial director, although the issue has been brought up repeatedly over the past several years.
Wusterbarth asked Kozumplik about a Corrective Action Plan. Kozumplik responded that the Corrective Action Plan is new because the township was required to undergo a single audit. A single audit is required when a threshold for federal funding is exceeded. Kozumplik said the Corrective Action Plan has the same verbiage from the letter with the findings that accompanies the audit report. He indicated that he would be happy to provide it, Wusterbarth indicated that he wanted it.
McGuire reported that she, Clerk Josh Sutton and Kline had met with Kozumplik to go over the findings to get specific examples of ways to improve the internal controls. She indicated that Kozumplik gave them some good ideas and that some of the strategies the township already has in place and others they are going to tweak a little bit. McGuire indicated that they were “good to go.” McGuire added that the Policy Subcommittee had recently met to review and edit the federal grant policy to be in compliance so that had already been taken care of.
Cummings asked that the letter with findings be made publicly available as it had been in all prior years.
“That would be something for us, not you,” Cummings told Kozumplik. Cummings added that the letter should have been included in the board packet, like it was in previous years. Kline responded that it should have been posted to the website prior to the meeting.
Supervisor Bill Palmer said he didn’t have any questions and that he understood the audit had been done remotely. Kozumplik responded that it had.
“From what I’ve heard from our treasurer and clerk, it went well. So I guess we can expect this will be the standard moving forward? Palmer asked Kozumplik who responded that it is what the firm prefers because it is more efficient and seems to be easier for both parties. Kozumplik indicated that if the client agrees, they perform the audit remotely.
McGuire asked Kozumplik to address the issue of testing the tax account, something Wusterbarth had brought to the board and that they had approved a number of months ago. Kozumplik indicated it was “still in the works” that the firm was focused on getting the audit completed and in to the state on time and that they had fallen a little behind. He reported that they had not finished testing the tax disbursement but that the plan is to have it completed by Aug. 11 and provide a letter to the township.