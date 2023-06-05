TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area baseball team hung with heavy favorite Standish-Sterling for much of the Division 3 district semifinal on Friday. The Braves eventually faded though, falling 11-2 in a contest held at Meridian.
“We were able to keep the game close until the bottom of the fifth,” head coach Shane Plank said. “We had chances early in the game to tie it but couldn’t take advantage of it. We couldn’t get any key hits with guys on base. Evan Mochty pitched well and kept us in the game. Jake Hazen has been our lead off hitter all season and when he gets on base, he makes things happen. He got on base three times, had two stolen bases, and scored all of our runs.”
Mochty took the loss, going five innings and giving up nine runs, seven earned on seven hits, one strikeout and three walks. Ethan Hedglin pitched an inning in relief, striking out two batters.
On offense, Hazen had one hit, reached base twice on walks and scored twice. Bobby Turner also singled. Granite Barringer and Kadin Bellinger were also able to get on by drawing one walk apiece.
On Tuesday, May 30 the Braves wrapped up the regular season, with a pair of home games against Rogers City. Tawas rallied to win the opener 8-7, but dropped game two 10-0.
In game one, Hedglin threw the first five innings, giving up seven runs, one earned on 10 hits, three strikeouts and one walk. Cooper Gorman got the win in relief, tossing a scoreless inning without allowing a base runner.
“We had a good comeback win,” Plank said. “We were down 7-2 and were able to battle back to win. They didn’t give up and got the win on a walk off by Bobby Turner.”
On offense, Hedglin had a double, two singles and four RBI, Hazen, Gavin Shawn and Turner all had one hit and one RBI and Barringer also singled.
“We weren’t able to use that momentum from game one into game two, we couldn’t get anything going,” Plank said.
Mochty took the loss, going three innings and giving up seven earned runs on 10 hits, three strikeouts and one walk. Marshall Turner struck out three batters in two and one-third innings of relief work.
Tawas could only get two hits in the game, on each from Gorman and Shawn.
For the first year head coach, finishing the season above .500 felt like a success.
“My goal at the start of the season was to be competitive in every game and for the most part, we did that,” Plank said. “It took me five or six games to get familiar with managing my team, knowing who to bring in to which situations, and after that, we did really well.
“I wish I could have those first five games back. I felt like we had a good season, played some pretty tough teams but we were able to keep it above .500.
“It’s going to be hard next year with losing six seniors,” he added. “They all were big contributors to our team. With that being said, we still have a few starters returning in the spring. We will have a younger team next year but I’m looking forward to working with them. There is a large group of eighth graders going through rec league right now and I hope they all come out.”