OSCODA – A Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention series of classes will begin Oct. 2 in Oscoda.
The classes will be held on Mondays, starting Oct. 2 through Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Robert J. Parks Library, 6010 N. Skeel Ave., Oscoda.
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention helps people with or without arthritis to improve balance, both mentally and physically, which helps significantly reduce the rate of falls experienced by older adults. Studies have shown that tai chi can reduce falls by nearly 70%. The program focuses on confidence building, which is linked closely to the reduced rate of falling.
Other benefits include:
• Increases strength
• Increases balance and posture
• Prevents falls
• Improves mind, body, and spirit
• Reduces stress and increases relaxation
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention is led by a certified instructor.
Modifications will be provided for those who want to attend seated or standing. This program is targeted to help older adults and older adults with disabilities at risk for fall stay active. The classes are free, registration, however, is required.
To register go to https://events.anr.msu.edu/tcios/ or call 989-344-3264, ext. 0. Registration deadline is Sept. 25 and there is a limited number of openings.