OSCODA — The Oscoda Church of the Nazarene is hosting a Vacation Bible School on July 7, 8 and 9.
The church is located at 343 N. Second St. in Oscoda.
It will be from 6-7:30 pm for ages 3 years to 5th grade.
The theme is “Restoration Garage” and the event will feature songs Bible stories, games, snacks and crafts.
Then on Sunday, July 10, the church invites everyone back along with their family and friends at 10:45 a.m. to see what their children enjoyed during VBS.
Immediately following that morning service, they are invited to stay for a pig roast. Questions may be directed to Pastor Jim Young at 989-339-0166.