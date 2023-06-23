OSCODA – Motorcycle and rock music enthusiast gathered outside The Office Lounge & Grill on Thursday, June 22 for the first Bike Night of the summer.
The band Southern Breeze set up in the parking lot behind the Office and started playing at 6 p.m. The band was originally scheduled to play on June 15, but was delayed one week.
Motorcycles of every make, model and color lined both sides of Dwight Street for passers by to admire.
Members of Gaylynn Brenoel's line dancing class enjoyed dancing to the music. Outdoor tables allowed patrons to sit outside and enjoy a meal and a drink.
The Office Lounge & Grill is part of the Social District so patrons can purchase an adult beverage in a special cup and walk around the downtown area with it. Tait's Bill of Fare, across the street, also recently received its Social District permit.
During the summer The Office alternates between having live bands and DJs playing during Bike Nights.