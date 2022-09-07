OSCODA — Get ready to have fun with friends, family and Babe the Blue Ox at the Paul Bunyan Days festival. It is sponsored by the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce and takes place at Furtaw Field.
Activities like carnival rides, games and food will be provided all weekend.
There will also be activities based around the legend of Paul Bunyan including a beard contest, tall-tale competition and the opportunity to dress up your pet like the legendary lumberjack.
There will also be a chili cook-off, music, a corn hole tournament, arts and crafts, and more.
On Friday September 17, events commence from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday starts at 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is $5. Kids 16 and under get in for free. For more information, call the chamber at 989-739-7322 or email them at director@oscodachamber.com