LANSING – What if we told you there were places in the forest where you can find fairies, sirens and underwater worlds? Sounds enchanting, right?
Sometimes called “the coral reefs of the northern forest,” vernal pools are bodies of water that hold the key to sustaining a multitude of plant and animal life, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). They may at first appear as leaf-littered ponds, but a closer look reveals a magical array of species beneath the surface.
What exactly is a vernal pool? According to the DNR, “vernal” is a word that means spring, reflecting the fleeting nature of these forested pools that appear after snowmelt and draw down in summer or fall. Some even disappear in dry weather.
The DNR says vernal pools can be part of larger wetland systems but are not connected to permanent bodies of water and mostly are less than an acre in size. These pools also have no fish, making them ideal nursery habitat for eggs and young that would otherwise be gulped down by aquatic predators.
Creatures like tiny freshwater fairy shrimp, land salamanders and their aquatic cousins called sirens, and woodland turtles rely on these forest oases. The DNR said a collection of evocatively named plants like jewelweed, mad-dog skullcap, raven’s-foot sedge, sensitive fern and harlequin blueflag grow around them. Many species that depend on vernal pools are rare or threatened.
To find a vernal pool, listen for a chorus of spring peepers – small woodland frogs – as they sing slowly, then faster as spring temperatures rise.
Get a glimpse of the life within vernal pools in a new short video, “Ephemeral,” from the Michigan Vernal Pools Partnership highlighting the importance of these fleeting marvels.
According to the DNR, there is a lot we can learn from vernal pools, and plenty of opportunities for community scientists to lend a hand. Join the Vernal Pool Patrol to help gather information on these special places. Records are used to map pools and compile a database of information that natural resource managers can use.
For more information, visit the Michigan Vernal Pools Partnership website.