OSCODA – Dwight Street was filled with people, cars and fun on the evening of Friday, June 23, for Nostalgia Night, a joint venture between Dwight Street business owners and Jessica Bravata from Bravata's Restoration.
While it rained throughout the day, the rain magically stopped before the event and soon thereafter the sun came out.
Classic cars of all makes and models from several decades lined the street as contestants in the Miss U.S. 23 Pinup competition worked the crowd garnering votes.
Attendees received one free vote, additional votes were $1 each. Attendees cast 526 votes and crowned Kira Tait as the 2023 winner. Tait, one of eight competitors, walked away with a $100 cash prize, an impressive gift basket, and, of course, a sash and crown. She was obviously thrilled with her hard fought win and was excitedly talking about upcoming events where she can reign including Art on the Beach and the 4th of July parade.
Dave Iler served as the DJ for the event, playing tunes from the 1950s and beyond.
To feed the hungry crowd, Bill Tait, Kira's dad and owner of Tait's Bill of Fare, was grilling his signature ribs and serving them with cole slaw and baked beans.
All three of the Downtown bars, The Edelweiss, The Office Lounge and Grill and Tait's Bill of Fare now have their Social District permit. Customers are able to buy an adult beverage at any of the establishments and walk north to Furtaw Field, east to the Oscoda Beach Park, and west to US-23 while enjoying their drink. Signs marking the Social District are posted throughout the downtown.
The next Nostalgia Night, Hot Rods 4 Paws, will be held on Friday, July 14 at Top Tree Provisioning located at 5031 N. US-23 at 5 p.m. and will be a fundraiser and pet adoption event for the Iosco County Humane Society. Cash donations and items off the wishlist will be collected for the Humane Society.
Numerous future events are scheduled in the downtown area this summer.