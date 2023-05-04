TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area High school Class of 1971 will hold its 50 + 2-year class reunion weekend on Saturday, and Sunday, June 10-11.
Organizers say there will be several opportunities over the weekend to meet up with old friends and classmates.
The weekend will begin with a tour of the high school at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 – all are welcome. A buffet dinner party will be held on the patio of the Tawas Bay Beach Resort on Saturday evening, and although reservations are full for the dinner, everyone – including non-classmates – are invited to join the group for drinks (cash bar) and bonfire after 8 p.m.
The celebration will continue with a picnic event at Gateway Park, Tawas City, beginning at noon on Sunday, June 11. Plates, flatware, and lemonade will be provided, but please bring your own lunch or a dish to share, alcohol is not permitted in the park.