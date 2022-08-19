DETROIT – With the Notice of Intent (NOI) publishing in the Federal Register last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is beginning the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) scoping process for Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 pipeline tunnel project.
The NOI informs the public of the upcoming environmental analysis and describes how they can become involved in the EIS process for the project proposal, to cross under the Straits of Mackinac in Lake Michigan.
"The Notice of Intent starts the scoping process, the 60-day period in which the Corps of Engineers solicits Tribal Nation, agency and public input to help define the range of issues and potential alternatives the EIS should address," said Detroit District Commander Lt. Col. Brett Boyle. "The Corps of Engineers will ensure all voices are heard in an open, transparent and public EIS process."
Tribal Nations, agencies, communities, organizations, citizens and other stakeholders can provide input during the scoping process, open now through Friday, Oct. 14. Submissions are accepted via mail, through the project website or at the in-person or virtual public meetings being held during this 60-day period.
"The scoping process is not a vote," said Boyle. "Comments should help identify areas for in-depth review, including historic properties, water quality, general environmental effects and other public interest factors. This is a great opportunity to have an impact in the Corps of Engineers scoping process for developing the Draft EIS."
For more information on developing effective scoping comments, submitting comments or public meeting information, visit www.Line5TunnelEIS.com. All comments, oral or written, are weighed equally.
The USACE says it is committed to ensuring that meaningful and robust consultation with Tribal Nations occurs. Several Tribes are assisting in preparing the EIS as cooperating agencies, and the USACE will continue consulting with Tribes throughout the process to gather information and follow regulations and policies.
The Detroit District is the lead federal agency for the EIS, with the following cooperating agencies:
Bay Mills Indian Community; Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians; Little River Band of Ottawa Indians; Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians; Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians; Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi; Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians; U.S. Coast Guard; U.S. Environmental Protection Agency; and State Historic Preservation Office of Michigan.
In March, the Detroit District selected Maryland-based Potomac-Hudson Engineering, Inc., as the third-party contractor to prepare the EIS for Enbridge’s proposed Line 5 tunnel.
Enbridge pays for the EIS, but the contractor is under the USACE direction while preparing it. The USACE is responsible for the EIS scope and content to ensure an independent review, with assistance from cooperating agencies.
In June 2021, then-acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, Jaime A. Pinkham, announced that the USACE would proceed with an EIS, concluding an EIS is the most appropriate level of review because of the potential for impacts significantly affecting the quality of the human environment.
"Per Mr. Pinkham’s announcement, it is extremely important the Corps of Engineers ensure all potential impacts and reasonable alternatives associated with this project are thoroughly analyzed as it will ultimately support the permit application decision," said Boyle.
The Detroit District previously conducted two public comment periods, both in 2020, receiving more than 15,000 public remarks and Tribal input on the proposed project.
The EIS process requires additional public comment periods and USACE officials will consider those received during all public comment periods in the EIS preparation, pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act. Comments are also used to determine whether the activity is contrary to the overall public interest. The EIS will, in turn, help determine whether the USACE issues, issues with conditions or denies the permit request.
For the Line 5 project, Enbridge Energy is proposing to construct a tunnel under the bed of the Straits of Mackinac – between Point LaBarbe, St. Ignace and McGulpin Point, Mackinaw City. The tunnel would house a new, 30-inch pipeline for light crude oil and liquid natural gas, replacing the existing dual submerged pipelines crossing the Straits of Mackinac, which have been in operation since 1953.
The application is being evaluated under Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899 and Section 404 of the Clean Water Act, in accordance with federal regulations and policies. USACE authority is limited to the proposed crossing of the Straits of Mackinac and adjacent wetlands.
USACE officials estimate that a draft EIS will be available for public review and comment in the fall of 2023.