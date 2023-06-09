OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Planning Commission held a public hearing on Monday, June 5 regarding the Special Land Use Permit (SLUP) requested by the owners of the Biggby franchise that will be moving into Oscoda. There was no public comment during the hearing.
The Planning Commission enthusiastically supported the preliminary site plan provided by Jim and Melanie Rowden for developing a Biggby in the currently vacant building located in the Family Fare parking lot. The Rowdens provided the commission with a plan that includes renovating the inside of the building and re-opening the drive-thru window that was previously used by the donut shop that was located in the building. The drive-thru requires a SLUP.
Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette reported that the 11 conditions for the plan to be approved had been met. She added that she had not received any opposition to the plan.
Member Vicki Hopcroft asked about the hill that is east of the building which she referred to as a "weird topographical area."
Jim responded that the hill wasn't an issue and added that the parking lot will be repaired and repaved.
After the public hearing was closed, Member Robert Tasior made a motion to approve the SLUP, and with support from Member Greg Schulz the motion received unanimous approval.
During the same meeting commission members elected officers for the coming year. Hopcroft nominated Jeff Linderman, who has been serving as the chair, to the chair position. Linderman accepted the nomination and was elected by unanimous vote.
Linderman nominated Hopcroft to vice chair, a position she has held. Hopcroft accepted the nomination, Member Jackie MacKenzie supported the nomination and Hopcroft was elected by unanimous vote.
Schulz, who has been serving as the secretary, was nominated by Hopcroft. He also accepted the nomination. Linderman provided support and Schulz was elected unanimously.
Linderman nominated MacKenzie to the Master Planning Subcommittee. She accepted the nomination. The nomination was supported by Hopcroft and passed unanimously. Linderman also nominated Member Christine Beckner to the Subcommittee. Beckner also accepted the nomination. Hopcroft provided support and Beckner received unanimous support.
The Commission also appointed Hopcroft and Tasior to Ordinance Revisions, Schulz to serve as the representative on the Zoning Board of Appeals and as the representative to the Economic Improvement Committee.
During member comments Tasior asked for more time to review meeting packets noting that the Planning Commission is making decisions that will impact the community in 20 years. He also suggested that members take the site plan class available through the Michigan Planners Association.
Schulz asked for an update on how much the township has spent on capital improvements this year. He mentioned the Michigan Clean Fleet Initiative that is funded for $45 million. Schulz suggested that Old Orchard Park purchase electric 4X4 vehicles.
The Planning Commission has a vacant position. Vallette reported that three applications had been received. The applications will be reviewed at the June 12 township board meeting.