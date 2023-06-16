OSCODA – At its regular June 12 meeting the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voted to approve over $24,000 in funding to build a Babe the Blue Ox to go on Furtaw Field next to Paul Bunyan.
The motion was made by Supervisor Bill Palmer, support was provided by Treasurer Jaimie McGuire, and the motion passed unanimously.
Local artist Ann Rataj, who owns the Artisan Hall, will be paid $12,000 upfront to purchase the needed materials and supplies and will be paid an additional $12,140 to complete the project. Superintendent Tammy Kline said she thought the township could use marijuana tax funds to pay for Babe. Trustee Robert Tasior suggested that the township apply for grant funds.
McGuire reported that the township received Paul Bunyan for free. She added that he was pliable when the township first received him before he was dipped in resin.
“I think it’s a tremendous project,” Palmer said. “This is about as good of an art project that we can come up with,” he added.
McGuire asked Rataj about using volunteers to build Babe. Rataj said she could supervise non artists in the building process. Rataj said it would take 640 hours worth of labor and that she had already spent 70 hours in creating the model and developing the proposal. She said she can have Babe built by Sept. 1, which would be prior to the Paul Bunyan Festival that takes place on Furtaw Field from Sept. 15-17.
“I really do like this,” Tasior said. Palmer said Babe would be built in the parking lot of Artisan Hall.