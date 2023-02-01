EAST TAWAS – Delegates of the Iosco County Democratic Party gathered at its spring convention Friday, Jan. 27 at its headquarters on Newman Street in East Tawas.
Party members met to elect an alternate to serve on the Michigan Democratic Party’s Convention Resolution Committee. Richard Douglass was elected to serve in that capacity. The Committee will be reviewing resolutions submitted by county parties throughout Michigan.
County convention delegates also discussed critical issues in Iosco County and rural Michigan including affordable housing, protecting drinking water, healthcare accessibility and cost, medical debt forgiveness, health department credentials, and a fairer tax structure. Seven resolutions, developed by local Democrats to address these concerns, were submitted to the county party. All seven were unanimously adopted; the adopted resolutions will be forwarded to the State Party for consideration by the State Convention’s Resolution Committee.
“These issues are of great importance, and I hope they will all be addressed vigorously on behalf of rural Michigan citizens,” said Iosco County Democratic Party Chair Carole Bleau.
Several county party delegates are looking forward to attending the Michigan Democratic Party Spring Convention scheduled for Feb. 11 at Huntington Place in Detroit. Meeting as a party under new congressional districts, district officers will be elected, as well as members and officers of the State Central Committee. The Convention Resolution Committee will report its recommended resolutions for adoption.
The resolutions adopted by the County Party may be found on its website at https://www.ioscocountydems.org.
Paper copies are available at the Iosco County Democratic Party Headquarters along Newman Street in East Tawas during its winter hours: on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.