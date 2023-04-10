TAWAS CITY – It was a great start to the week for Tawas Area senior Reese Cadorette. On Monday morning, in front of many family, friends, coaches and administrators, she signed her letter of intent to join the track and field team at Ferris State University.
“I would say it is a pretty cool experience and one I thought would never happen, because I started track so late in high school,” she said. “It just all started to work out after my junior year.”
The naturally fast Cadorette, who is also on the school’s softball team this spring, joined the track program last year.
“I’m not sure (why I was good at track), to be honest,” she said. “I didn’t really practice much before, I just kind of jumped into it and hoped for the best.”
Cadorette plans to study ultrasound while a student at Ferris State. She knows too that she is going to have to put in a ton more work to have success as a runner at the next level.
“I plan on going to more meets this year and practicing more in high school and building myself all summer,” she said.
And for the turnout on Monday, where she had many ready to celebrate her accomplishment of signing to compete at the Division II level?
“It means a lot,” Cadorette said. “I know they have supported me this whole entire time. Just thank you to my parents and everyone and my coaches, for letting me do dual sports.”