WHITTEMORE – The season opener for the Whittemore-Prescott 8-player football team went just about as well as it could have. The Cardinals played a North Star League crossover game at Hillman, avenging a loss from last year with a convincing 42-0 victory.
“We came out and got a turnover right away on the kickoff, so that helps, and we went down and scored,” head coach Joe Murphy said. “Our defense was lights out the whole game, they played really well. We got a little sloppy with the ball in the first half but we cleaned that stuff up in the second half and our offense got going.”
W-P opened up the scoring in the first quarter, when Sam Vyner plunged in from a yard out to cap off a seven play drive for a 6-0 lead.
The Cardinals also added a touchdown just before the half, as Bill LaFranca connected with Christion Tocco for an 18-yard score to lead 14-0 at the half.
In the second half, LaFranca found Tocco again, this time for a 27-yard strike. Vyner also had touchdown runs of one and 36 yards and LaFranca threw his third touchdown of the night in the final minutes, hitting Vyner for a 31-yard score.
“It was a hot night and I’m proud of how the guys responded in the second half,” Murphy said. “LaFranca made some great decisions on when to tuck and run and overall had a good night for his first night of quarterback action. We have tons of stuff to work on, by no means are we a polished team, but we are off to a 1-0 start and that is a good thing.”
LaFranca finished with 127 yards on 16 carries and he was also eight-of-18 passing for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Vyner ran 13 times for 88 yards and three touchdowns, Tocco had four carries for 46 yards and Thomas Saunders added eight yards on one carry. Vyner also had four receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown, Tocco had three grabs for 55 yards and Bransen Bellville had one reception for 26 yards.
On defense, Adrian McDonald had 11 tackles and one sack, Eli Murphy and Vyner had 11 tackles each as well, with Murphy also getting a fumble recovery. Gavin Gratopp had eight tackles and Bellville had six tackles and one interception. Tocco and Tyler Schliep had five tackles and Saunders took down three.
“We still have a lot of things to work on and clean up, but I thought our defensive line that was definitely a strength and I thought all of those guys played lights out, along with our linebackers,” Murphy said of the defense. “We just played really good team football and that is all you can ask for.”
W-P (1-0 overall) heads to Brethren (0-1) on Friday for a 6 p.m. kickoff. The Bobcats lost to a good Central Lake team 40-22 last week.