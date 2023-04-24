OSCODA – After Saturday’s originally scheduled opponent Sault Ste. Marie pulled out of the game, Oscoda was able to find a quick replacement. Cadillac came to town instead, though the Lady Owls struggled in this contest, falling 5-0.
“Cadillac came in on a short notice and simply put, they were bigger, faster and stronger,” head coach Christine Byrne said. “My girls truly gave it their all, and there were some impressive performances. Emma Hofacer, despite the final score, performed extremely well. This game was physical but clean. The great sportsmanship from both teams did not go unnoticed. There were multiple times both teams helped each other up after a collision.”
On Tuesday, April 18 Oscoda lost a home game with Midland Calvary Baptist Academy, on a 3-0 score.
“This game was a strongly played game from the girls,” Byrne said. “We just struggled to control the ball and take good shots with the offense. I like seeing the fight the team had in them considering the score. They never quit until the game was over.
“During the week we focused more on plays to create more offensive production. We had the time considering Thursday’s match against Houghton Lake was canceled. After a tough week we will head back to work. We’ll continue to focus on creating offensive opportunities. This will include shot taking position and crashing the net.”
Oscoda (1-4 overall) was at Calvary Baptist on Tuesday and returns home to play Standish-Sterling on Monday.