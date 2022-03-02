TAWAS CITY – Justine Marie Johnson, 22, Oscoda, attended her pre-trial hearing Monday morning, in front of Iosco County 23rd Circuit Court Judge David C. Riffel.
Johnson’s next court appearance, for a status conference, was also scheduled during the proceeding and will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 23.
As previously reported, Johnson faces one count of homicide-felony murder, punishable by a life sentence without parole, and one count of 1st-degree child abuse, which carries a penalty of life in prison or any term of years.
She is accused of stabbing her 3-year-old daughter, Sutton M. Mosser, multiple times on Sept. 16, 2021, resulting in the death of the young girl. Mosser’s body was initially discovered by relatives, who alleged that they saw a human foot protruding from a garbage bag in the family’s home on Cedar Lake Road.
Authorities have said that Johnson frequented this home and often stayed there, and that this is where Mosser was primarily cared for, by her maternal grandmother.
Following Johnson’s arrest last September, she was arraigned in Iosco County’s 81st District Court, where bond was denied by Judge Christopher P. Martin, who cited the very serious nature of the allegations against Johnson.
She was then ordered in October to undergo a competency and criminal responsibility evaluation.
Johnson appeared for a competency hearing in District Court on Jan. 11, where she was found competent to stand trial on the murder and child abuse charges.
Her preliminary examination occurred on Feb. 4, also in District Court, where several witnesses and experts were called to the stand to testify. This included the Child Protective Services investigator who interviewed Johnson and stated that Johnson said she was hallucinating at the time of the alleged incident, and that a cartoon character, SpongeBob SquarePants, on television instructed her to take her daughter’s life or she herself would be killed.
Johnson allegedly told the investigator that she didn’t remember the specifics of what happened at the time of Mosser’s death, and that she was experiencing hallucinations due to heroin withdrawal and not sleeping for approximately two weeks.
Martin granted Iosco County Prosecutor James Bacarella’s request for the case to be bound over to 23rd Circuit Court, where Johnson had her pre-trial hearing on Feb. 28.
Martin also ordered the defendant to remain lodged in the Iosco County Jail, where she will continue to be held without bond.
According to Bacarella, Johnson has maintained her innocence throughout the proceedings, and is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.