TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area cross country teams were able to run at the Reese Invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Tawas had its girls team take second and the boys finish third out of five scoring teams in each race.
On the girls’ side, Cass City won with 40 points, while Tawas was closely behind with 44 points.
The Lady Braves had Ashley Nguyen finish eighth with a 23:13, Alyssa Runyan placed 11th on a run of 24:14, Audrey Nguyen was 13th at 24:39, Megan Wood was 20th at 25:41 and coming in 22nd was Mckenzie Nunn by crossing at 25:57.
Brooke Barnes was also 36th with a 30:16, Abby Kloska was 39th at 33:31, Vivian Malewska came in 40th at 34:06, Sophya Sawielski placed 41st at 36:24, Joleen Whitford crossed 42nd on a time of 38:29, Joy Qui had a time of 39:23 and was 43rd and Weronica Durkiewicz was 44th at 40:54.
On the boys’ side, Jace Cota finished in 15th and David Moreno was 16th on times of 21:00 and 21:01. Aaron Stone placed 19th on a time of 21:31, Henry Brummeler and Lucas MacEwen were 27th and 28th on times of 23:13 and 23:14 and Vincent Lin was 31st at 24:17. Nicholes Sides had a 32nd place run by clocking a 24:28, Ben Harrison was 37th at 25:28 and Adam Billinghurst finished 40th at 29:37.
Tawas ran at Kalkaska on Tuesday, heads to Petoskey on Saturday and runs again on Saturday, Sept. 30 in Gladwin.