OSCODA – Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) representatives will hold their next quarterly meeting in one week, on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
The gathering is open to the public and it has been scheduled from 5-8 p.m. in the Oscoda United Methodist Church, located at 120 W. Dwight St.
As it relates to the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda, officials from the U.S. Air Force will provide updates during the meeting on the PFAS remedial investigation, interim remedial actions and other restoration activities taking place at the former installation.
The RAB meeting will be a hybrid event, and information for those who want to attend virtually, will be provided in next week’s edition of this publication.