OSCODA – Artists have until July 31 to submit their photograph for an upcoming contest and entrants need not be Oscoda/AuSable or Michigan residents, but are asked to reflect what inspires them about Oscoda or AuSable.
Photographs must be original work; artists are permitted to enhance them using digital techniques.
Entries will be judged by a select committee.
The winner will receive a cash prize of $250 and have their work displayed on an 8’x8’ banner in downtown Oscoda.
To enter the contest, artists should visit the Oscoda Art Walk Facebook Page, facebook.com/OscodaArtWalk, the Oscoda Art Walk website, oscodatownshipeic.com/art-walk, or call the Oscoda – AuSable Chamber of Commerce at 739-7322.
The Art and Placemaking Committee is a subcommittee of Oscoda’s Economic Improvement Committee.