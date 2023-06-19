OSCODA – The inaugural Punk in the Park event brought together skateboarders, punk rock bands and fans at Oscoda Beach Park on Saturday, June 17.
According to organizer Lary Holland, a member of Oscoda Underground, Punk in the Park was held to bring more young people to the Beach Park. The event started at 2 p.m. with skateboarders filling the skate park. Five different punk rock bands played from 3-8 p.m. while skateboarders did flips and tricks at the skatepark.
Holland started the event with a moment of silence for Perry Yannaki. The event honored Yannaki’s memory. Yannaki, who lived in Oscoda and was a member of the Oscoda Sportsman’s Club, died at the age of 63 in July 2022.
The first band to take the stage at the free event was The Zotz. Shortly after The Zotz started playing, the skateboarders formed a parade that traveled down River Road to the park. Next to take the stage were The Pink 50’s and The Mongrels. The Strains and local band Nuke and the Nightshift finished out the event held at the bandshell with Lake Huron as the backdrop.
Professional skateboarders from the Saginaw Bay City area were at the event demonstrating their skills. Major Skate, a skateboard shop in Bay City, had a booth. Demonstrations were performed by skateboarders from 5 Mile Hill Skateboards and the event was hosted by Wood-N-Steel.
Punk in the Park was a family affair with families tailgating out of the back of their vehicles or gathered near the bandshell with lawn chairs.
Numerous local businesses sponsored the first ever event. The main sponsors were Top Tree Provisioning and the Edelweiss Tavern. For those who worked up an appetite, Bill Tait from Tait’s Bill of Fare was grilling ribs and serving them up with baked beans.
Once the bandshell closed down the crowd moved to the after party at Edelweiss Tavern where there was live music until midnight.
Oscoda Underground brings music, comedy and culture to Oscoda. On Thursday nights the group holds karaoke nights at the Edelweiss. The next live music event is being held at the Edelweiss on Saturday, June 24 with bands Kougaran and Bombshell.
More information about upcoming events can be found on the Oscoda Underground Facebook page.