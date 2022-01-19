WEST BRANCH – The Michigan State Police (MSP) have announced First Lieutenant Jeffrey Short as the new post commander of the West Branch Post.
His promotion was effective Jan. 9 and, in this role, he is responsible for the deployment of MSP resources in Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco and Ogemaw counties.
Short will also serve on various boards and committees throughout the area.
“It is my priority to provide the best possible service through community-based policing and working closely with our law enforcement partners to address crime affecting our community,” he said.
“The West Branch Post troopers and sergeants are hard working professionals who take great pride in their commitment to public safety,” he continued. “I’m humbled to be back working alongside such great people.”
Short enlisted with the department on Sept. 17, 2000, and graduated as a member of the 119th Trooper Recruit School. He has held the rank of trooper, sergeant and lieutenant.
Short earned an associate’s degree from Delta College in applied science, with a major in criminal justice.
He began his career at the West Branch Post, where he served for more than 11 years as a trooper. In Short’s 21-year career, he has also held assignments at the Bay City, Houghton Lake, Tri-City and Flint posts.
He is a native of Midland and lives in the West Branch Post area with his wife and daughter.
Additionally, Short is a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 2022 and serves as a member of the St. Joseph Catholic School Board, St. Joseph Parish Finance Council and the St. Joseph Parents are Wonderful Stewards fundraising group.
According to MSP’s Third District Public Information Officer, Spl/Lt. Kimberly Vetter, it was on Oct. 30, 2021, when the previous West Branch Post Commander – First Lieutenant Christopher Luty – retired, after 31 years of service.