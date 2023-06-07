TAWAS CITY – Ascension St. Joseph Volunteers are hosting a Volunteer Recruitment Fair on Tuesday, June 27.
The event will be held in hospital classrooms A & B from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Stop in and learn what opportunities are available for volunteering. According to hospital officials, the COVID pandemic has left the volunteer numbers low and the need to fill vacancies left by volunteers who passed, aged out or didn’t return after COVID is great. Most opportunities require one day a week commitment for approximately four hours. Stop by to visit with current volunteers and see how you may help your community.