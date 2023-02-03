TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners voted to donate the 2016 Ford E450 Ambulance to the South Branch Fire Department at the Feb. 1 meeting of the Committee of the Whole.
The motion by Commissioner Terry Dutcher to pass Resolution 2023-019, with support from Commissioner Brian Loeffler, passed 4 to 0. Commissioner Charles Finley abstained because he is deputy chief of the South Branch Fire Department.
According to Iosco County EMS Manager Raymond Bruning II, the South Branch Fire Department was the only fire department that expressed any interest in the ambulance. As previously reported the county had received an offer of $5,000 to purchase the ambulance, however, the commissioners determined that there would be greater value to the county if South Branch had the ambulance.
The commissioners also decided to make the 2005 Chevrolet Suburban owned by the fire department available for purchase. The motion to pass Resolution 2023-020 by Dutcher, with support from Finley, passed unanimously. The Suburban will be advertised for bids.