OSCODA – While the term 4/20 originated back in 1971 as 4:20 p.m. and referred to five then-California high school students searching for an abandoned crop of cannabis based on a grower’s Treasure Map, 4/20 means something a whole lot different today.
The term 4/20 today is symbolic for Cannabis-oriented celebrations throughout the United States anywhere cannabis is legal, and Puff Cannabis of Michigan is right at the forefront. With eight Puff Cannabis locations throughout the state and more expected, all Puff locations are getting in on the action. Each location's celebration plans vary, but all are fun-filled and celebrate the day.
At Puff Oscoda, located at 635 S. State St, Oscoda, open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., customers will receive complimentary Cinnabons from Cinnabon Food Trucks, while supplies last, on April 20. Heavyweight Heads will be on site from 1 to 4:20 p.m. with special offers.
Customers that purchase $100 on 4/20 will automatically be entered into a Puff raffle for their chance to win a 50-inch TV. Winner will be selected that evening and you do not need to be present to win. There will also be special deals during the day.