LANSING – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will be hosting a water conservation webinar from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Organizers say that during the event, participants will learn about the many benefits of at-home water conservation, as well as the ways in which people can be good stewards of the water resources in Michigan.
This conservation not only helps to protect water resources by using water more efficiently, EGLE representatives add, but it also puts less pressure on the state’s water infrastructure, reduces energy use and can save residents money.
All who are interested in water use and water conservation at home, are invited to join EGLE during the one-hour webinar – along with other water conservation professionals – as they provide helpful resources and discuss easy ways in which people can conserve water at home.
To sign up, go to Michigan.gov/EGLEevents, scroll down to the "Upcoming events and training" section and click on "View Upcoming Events." Then, select "Water Conservation In-home Solutions and Resources for Michigan Residents," in order to access the registration form.
For questions about registering, contact either Alana Berthold, at BertholdA@Michigan.gov, or Joel Roseberry at RoseberryJ@Michigan.gov.