TAWAS CITY – Tawas City Mayor Ken Cook has signed a letter of support for a project which is being pursued by the Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park. Submission of the letter and endorsement of the proposed undertaking was approved by city council members, among other action, at their Jan. 17 meeting.
The nonprofit Friends group is looking to have a 34- by 40-foot pavilion erected at Tawas Point State Park in East Tawas, to the north of the gift shop. They note that currently, there is no covered area near the lighthouse which can be used for shade, shelter from rain or heat, picnicking, programs or events.
According to their presentation packet which outlines the project plans, the existing pavilion – located near the beach and containing bathrooms and showers – is used by visitors to the beach, resulting in little privacy for those who rent it for events. Further, the large canvas tent owned by the park and deployed for events has sustained significant damage over the years and needs to be replaced. It is also difficult to set up and requires multiple staff members.
But the new, handicap accessible pavilion would be low maintenance and feature multiple electric outlets, as well as the availability of lights for evening use.
The first phase of the plan would include one solid wall on the north side of the structure. In future phases, the plan allows for installation of more walls and doors to enclose the space, giving it four-season functionality.
Friends representatives say that the proposed site is adjacent to the paved walkway between the campground and the lighthouse, and is easily accessible from the day use parking lot.
The pavilion would be under the management of the Parks and Recreation Department for rental and upkeep.
The approximate cost for Phase One is $70,000, as of fall 2021, and the Friends of the Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park have already earmarked $10,000 for this, from their special projects fund. They will also be applying for grants and seeking support from local businesses and residents.
The group advised that plans have been submitted to the appropriate state government agencies for final approval. The time line will be dependent upon completion of the site surveys and the availability of adequate funding.
The presentation packet reads that Tawas Point State Park hosts approximately 300,000 visitors each year, and that non-resident visitors are a significant source of income for the nearby businesses.
They add that notable features and activities include the historic Tawas Point Lighthouse, birding and wildlife, geology, kite boarding, sandy beaches, hiking trails, campground facilities and shipwrecks.
Along with being a resource for both private events and those sponsored by such entities as the Friends group and the Department of Natural Resources, the benefits listed in the packet include income generation for the state park, by renting the space for private parties.
Unique photography options due to the clear view of the lighthouse are also among the benefits, as are such impromptu uses as a shady spot for picnics; a pleasant area to wait for scheduled lighthouse tours to begin; meeting friends or family; and a place to “gear up” for winter events.
For more information, including a sponsorship form with various donor level options, visit www.tawaslighthousefriends.com. The website also contains a video of the project plan slides. Questions/comments may be directed to info@tawaslighthousefriends.com or by calling 545-1421.
As for the letter on behalf of Tawas City, it was approved in support of the Friends’ Consumers Energy Foundation grant request.
“This project will provide a whole new reason for the public to come out to re-visit the Lighthouse area and Tawas Point to learn more about unique and special history, arts, recreation, and cultural opportunities found there,” it reads in part.
“The number of visitors who have, and will continue, to be attracted to our area due to this additional community project will help a variety of area businesses, parks, restaurants, etc. not only survive, but thrive, after all everyone has been through during the Covid pandemic phases,” the letter continues.
Submission of the correspondence was approved in a 6-0 vote, with Councilman Chuck Klenow – who was excused from the meeting – not in attendance due to medical reasons.
In other business, officials approved appointing and reappointing several representatives to various boards, authorities and commissions.
According to Tawas City Manager Annge Horning, those whose terms will be expiring were sent letters and asked to notify city hall if they would like to be reappointed. She added that there are also vacancies on the city’s planning commission, downtown development authority (DDA), Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, building authority and board of review.
The city’s charter states that the mayor shall appoint members to such groups as those above, subject to approval by the council.
For the planning commission, there is one, three-year term expiring on March 31, 2025, and Tracy Stevelinck has expressed that she would like to be considered for another term.
There is also one vacancy on the commission, expiring Jan. 31, 2023, for which Jeff Bower submitted an application to fill.
As reported, the vacancy was left following the recent resignation of Butch Short.
On the board of review, there is one, three-year term expiring on Jan. 31, 2025, and Cyndi Blust has noted that she would like to be considered for another term.
This board also has one vacancy expiring on Jan. 31, 2023; one alternate vacancy expiring on Jan. 31, 2024; and another alternate vacancy expiring on Jan. 31, 2025.
With the building authority, one, three-year term will expire on July 2, 2025, and Ronald Gavenda would like to continue serving in this position.
The authority has one vacancy, as well, which is set to expire on July 2, 2023.
There are two, three-year zoning board of appeals terms that will expire on March 31, 2025. Kim Leet would like to be considered for another term on the board, while Jeff Coon does not.
“So he would drop off, and that would leave a spot open,” Cook pointed out.
As for the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, there are two, three-year terms expiring on April 2, 2025. Jeffrey Chadwick does not want to be considered for reappointment, but Mary Doak has noted that she would like to stay on for another term.
The authority has two vacancies, as well, one of which will expire on April 2, 2023, and the other on April 2, 2024.
In her background memo for the meeting, Horning stated that there are also four vacancies on the DDA.
A motion by Councilwoman Jackie Masich to approve the reappointments/appointments of Stevelinck, Bower, Blust, Gavenda, Leet and Doak was seconded by Councilman Mike Russo and approved in a 6-0 vote.
Cook encouraged officials to be thinking of folks who could potentially take on some of the open spots, stressing that the vacancies – including several on the board of review – need to be filled.
Tawas City Clerk/Treasurer Michelle Westcott added that two representatives on the board of review are alternates. “There’s only three members total. We have two right now. So if one gets sick, we don’t even have a quorum to meet.”
“Right,” agreed Cook. “So we really need a board of review person.”
For those interested in filling any of the aforementioned vacancies, applications are available through Tawas City Hall, at 550 W. Lake St. (US-23), or at tawascity.org, under the “Forms” section of the website.