EAST LANSING – Diabetes Personal Action Toward Heath (PATH) is a six-week, self-management workshop for adults of all ages interested in managing the symptoms of diabetes.
Michigan State University Extension is offering the classes on Zoom, Thursdays, May 5 to June 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. The workshop is geared toward adults with pre-diabetes, type two diabetes, their family members, and caregivers.
Participants will learn tools to manage diabetes. Over the course of six weeks, participants will learn strategies to help:
• Deal with the symptoms of diabetes;
• increase physical activity;
• Plan meals and eat healthy;
• Work more effectively with health care providers;
• Set goals and accomplish them
Register at https://events.anr.msu.edu/DPATHMAY22/.
For more information, contact Naomi Hyso, MSU Extension Educator for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management, at hysonaom@msu.edu or call 231-845-3362.